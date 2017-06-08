June 8 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers are holding six pre-draft workouts at their practice facility in Tualatin. After working out two first round power forward prospects in their first pre-draft workout on Wednesday, the Trail Blazers have brought in South Carolina guard P.J. Dozier, Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans, Duke forward/center Harry Giles, Syracuse guard John Gillon, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell and Creighton center Justin Patton.

Indiana guard/forward OG Anunoby will also interview with the Trail Blazers at their practice facility on Thursday, though he will not participate in the workout.

PJ DOZIER

Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-7 / 201
Birthdate: October 25, 1996 (Columbia, S.C.)
High School: Spring Valley HS (Columbia, S.C.)
College: South Carolina

Career  Highlights: Named  to  the  2017  East  Regional  All-Tournament  Team.  ...  Named South  Carolina’s  Mr.  Basketball  in  high  school.  ...  Played  in  the 2015  McDonald’s  All-American Game.

Sophomore (2016-17): Led South Carolina in assists (2.8 apg) and ranked second in scoring  (13.9  ppg)  and  steals  (66).  Also  averaged  4.8 rebounds… Averaged  15.6  points,  4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the Gamecocks’ Final Four run -- the first in school history...  Led  or  shared the  team  lead  in  scoring  11  times,  in  assists 17  times  and  in steals  15 times. ... Scored in double figures 25 times.  ... Posted nine 20-point performances, including a career-high 26 vs. Clemson in December. … Posted first career double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in win vs. Syracuse in November.

Freshman  (2015-16): Started  28  of  34  games,  averaging  6.7  points,  3.0  rebounds,  2.1 assists  and  1.0  steals  in  19.0  minutes.  ...  Tallied  nine  double figure-scoring  games.  ... Scored a season-high 16 points twice, against Georgia Tech and Drexel. ... Grabbed a season-high nine rebounds to go with 12 points against Hofstra.   

Strengths: Athletic combo guard with solid playmaking skills. ... Sees the floor well, especially in transition. ... Has the size, length and quickness to guard multiple positions.

Personal: His  father,  Perry,  and  uncle  Terry  both  played  basketball  at South  Carolina… Asia,  one  of  his  two  sisters,  also  played  for  the  Gamecocks, serving  as  a  two-time  team captain.

JAWUN EVANS

Full Name: Jawun Bernard Evans
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-0 / 185
Birthdate: July 26, 1996 (Greenville, S.C.)
High School: Justin F. Kimball HS (Dallas)
College: Oklahoma State

Career Highlights: An AP All-America Honorable Mention selection as a sophomore. Named All-Big  12  First  Team  by  both  the  media  and  coaches.  ...  As  a freshman,  his  18  field  goals made vs. Oklahoma in a 42-point effort were a national NCAA Division I season high. ... Won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA U19 World Championships, averaging 2.7 assists. ... A McDonald’s and Parade All-American as a high school senior.

Sophomore (2016-17): Ranked second in the Big 12 in scoring (19.2 ppg) and first in assists (6.4 apg). ... His assist average placed him ninth nationally and his 204 total dishes were fourth best in Cowboys history. ... Finished third in the conference in steals (1.8 spg). ... A consensus Honorable Mention All-American. Named to the Third Team by The Sporting News. All-Big 12 First Team choice by both the AP and conference’s coaches. ... Earned All District honors from the NABC and USBWA. ... Reached the 30-point mark three times, including against eventual national  champion  North  Carolina.  ...  Logged  six  games  with  10  or more  free  throw  attempts, including a high of 17 in a 35-point effort against UConn. ... Totaled 15 assists vs. Kansas and 12 vs. Michigan.

Freshman (2015-16): Named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, despite missing the last nine regular-season games due to injury. ... Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. ... Led Big 12 freshmen in scoring (12.9 ppg), assists (4.9 apg), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9), field goal percentage (47.1),  three-point  percentage  (47.5)  and  free  throw  percentage (83.3).  ...  His  assist  average was the highest ever by an OSU freshman and tied for the sixth in the nation among freshmen. ... Ranked fourth in the Big 12 in free throw percentage (83.3), the second-best mark ever by an OSU freshman. ... A three-time recipient of the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award. ... Scored a career-high 42 points at home against Oklahoma, the 10th-highest total in Division I that season and the second most by a Big 12 freshman ever. ... Finished with 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in an upset win over No. 3 Kansas.

Strengths: Elite ballhandler who excels at changing speeds and finding seams in the defense. ...  Very  adept  at  running  the  pick-and-roll  and  making  smart decisions  with  the  ball.  ...  Shot  a good percentage from the college three-point line. ... Active defender with quick hands and long arms.

Personal: Attended  the  same  Dallas  high  school  (Kimball)  that  also  produced former  NBA guards Quinton Ross, Acie Law and Jeryl and Jason Sasser.

HARRY GILES

Full Name: Harry Lee Giles III
Position: Forward/Center
Height/Weight: 6-10 (2.08 m)/ 240 (108.9 kg)
Birthdate: April 22, 1998 (Winston-Salem, N.C.)
High School: Forest Trail Academy (Kernersville, N.C.)
College: Duke

Career  Highlights: One  of  seven  freshmen  in  the  country  to  be  named  to  the  2017  John  R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 list. ... Before arriving at Duke, ranked as the consensus No. 1 overall prospect by the Recruiting Services Consensus Index. ... Owns three gold medals with USA Basketball program.

Freshman  (2016-17): Sat  out  the  first  11  games  of  the  season  after  having arthroscopic surgery  on  his  left  knee  in  October.  ...  Started  six  of  26 games.  ...  Averaged  3.9  points,  3.8 rebounds  and  0.7  blocks  in  11.5  minutes  while  shooting  57.7  percent from  the  field.  ... Among  ACC  players  with  at  least  150  minutes  on  the  season,  he ranked  fourth  in  the  league in  rebounds  per  40  minutes  (13.3).  ...  Recorded  one  double-double --  a  10-point,  12-rebound effort  vs.  Georgia  Tech  on  Jan.  4.  ...  Scored  a  season-high  12 points  vs.  Boston  College  on Jan. 7. ... Played an integral role in the ACC Tournament semifinals, posting six points, seven rebounds  and  four  blocks  in  just  15  minutes  in  a  win  over eventual  national  champion  North   Carolina. ... Made his Blue Devils debut Dec. 19 vs. Tennesee State.

USA Basketball: Has played in 16 career games for USA Basketball, making nine starts and averaging 11.8 points and 8.0 rebounds. ... Named to the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship  All-Tournament Team after averaging a double-double of 14.0 points and 10.6 rebounds to lead the U.S. to the gold medal. ... Contributed 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship. ... Averaged 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds at the 2013 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, where he suffered a torn left ACL.

High  School: Rated  the  No.  1  overall  recruit  in  the  class  by  ESPN,  as  well as  No.  2  overall by Rivals, Scout and 247 Sports. ... Missed his senior season in high school with partially torn knee  ligaments  in  his  right  knee  after  suffering  the  injury  in  the opening  minutes  of  Oak  Hill Academy’s  first  game.  ...  Named  to  the  2016  Jordan  Brand  Classic but  was  unable  to  participate  due  to  the  injury.  ...  Honored  as  a  First  Team  All-USA selection  by  USA  Today,  a  Third Team  Naismith  Trophy  All-American  and  Fourth  Team  MaxPreps  All American  as  a  junior  in 2015  after  averaging  23.9  points  and  12.5  rebounds  to  lead  Wesleyan Christian  to  a  NCISAA 3A runner-up finish. ... Averaged 12.5 points and 9.5 boards as a freshman for Wesleyan.

Strengths: Exceptional  physical  profile  for  a  big  man.  ...  Very  agile,  fluid  and  explosive.  ...  Affects the game at both ends with his energy, quickness off the floor, pursuit of loose balls and ability to rebound outside of his area. ... Runs the floor extremely well for his size.
 
Personal: Played for Chris Paul’s AAU team. ... His father, Harry, played football and basketball at Winston-Salem State.

JOHN GILLON

Full Name: John Gillon
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-0 / 178
Birthdate: March 31, 1994
High School: Strake Jesuit College Prepatory (Houston, TX)
College: Syracuse

Graduate Year at Syracuse: Gillon led the Orange in assist average (5.4) ... Syracuse was 11-5 when Gillon scored in double digits ... He tallied a school-record 48 straight free throws ... It equaled the third longest streak in ACC history ... Gillon's .918 free-throw shooting percentage in league games topped the ACC ... He also led the ACC in assist average (6.3--league games only) ... Gillon had 13 points and six assists in his first outing in the Orange uniform when Syracuse defeated COLGATE in the season-opener … He tallied 15 points and a game-leading and season-high nine assists versus HOLY CROSS … Gillon had 14 points in the ‘Cuse victory over SOUTH CAROLINA STATE … He added a game-leading three assists versus SOUTH CAROLINA … Gillon was one of three players in double-digit scoring at WISCONSIN with 10 points and four assists on the night … Gillon tallied a team-leading 23 points, shooting 7-of-9 FG and 6-of-7 3FG against BOSTON UNIVERSITY … In his first-career start in the Orange uniform, he had 13 points, three steals and three rebounds versus GEORGETOWN … Gillon had 14 points and nine rebounds and was 1-of-8 players to score in double digits versus EASTERN MICHIGAN … He tallied a team-leading seven assists in Syracuse’s win over CORNELL … Gillon added seven points at BOSTON COLLEGE … He had a career-high tying and team-leading 11 assists paired with eight points versus MIAMI … Gillon tallied his first Orange double-double with 20 points and a career-high 11 assists when Syracuse defeated PITTSBURGH … He had nine points and three assists at VIRGINIA TECH … Gillon had a team-leading six assists paired with four points and three rebounds versus BOSTON COLLEGE … He had a team-leading six assists in the loss at NORTH CAROLINA … Gillon added a team-leading six assists with six points in Syracuse’s win over WAKE FOREST … He tallied his second double-double of the season in the upset of #6 FLORIDA STATE with 21 points and 11 assists … Gillon tallied a career-high 43 points from a Syracuse single-game record-tying nine 3-pointers to lead Syracuse to an overtime victory at NORTH CAROLINA STATE … He had six points and a team-leading four assists in Syracuse’s upset of #9 VIRGINIA … Gillon had 13 points and a team-leading eight assists in Syracuse’s 82-81 road victory at CLEMSON … He shared a team-lead with 20 points and a team-high four assists in Syracuse’s loss at PITTSBURGH … Gillon had 11 points and a team-high five assists in Syracuse’s overtime loss to LOUISVILLE … He had a team-high six assists and seven points at GEORGIA TECH … Gillon tallied a game-high 26 points and a team-leading six assists including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to seal the 78-75 Orange upset of #10 DUKE … He had 10 points and three assists at LOUISVILLE … Gillon marked his third double-double of the year with 10 points and 10 assists in Syracuse’s 90-61 senior day victory over GEORGIA TECH … He had eight points and two assists in Syracuse’s ACC Tournament second round loss to MIAMI … Gillon had a team-high five assists in Syracuse’s NIT first round victory over UNC-GREENSBORO … He had eight assists, three points and three boards in Syracuse’s NIT second round loss to OLE MISS.

Redshirt junior year at Colorado State: Gillon played in all 34 games and was with the first string in 26 of the contests … The Rams were 18-16 overall and 8-10 in the Mountain West Conference … He ranked third on the squad in scoring average (13.2) and first in assist average (3.8) … Gillon’s 130 assists represented the ninth-best total in program history … He opened the campaign with 16 points in an 84-78 victory at NORTHERN IOWA in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge … When the Rams defeated OAKLAND in the first game of the Corpus Christi Coastal Classic, 95-89, Gillon had 17 points and eight assists … He followed that effort with 24 points and six assists in a 108-100, two-overtime triumph against ABILENE CHRISTIAN … The Rams earned a spot in the Classic title game by beating PORTLAND, 90-74 … Gillon had a career-high nine rebounds … In a 99-90, two overtime loss to UTEP in the championship, Gillon had 15 points and six assists … He earned a place on the Classic All-Tournament Team … Gillon had a career-best 28 points in an 83-77 loss to LONG BEACH STATE … When CSU rebounded to win its next game against ARKANSAS-FORT WORTH, Gillon had 16 points … An 18-point effort by Gillon helped the Rams to an overtime win at SAN JOSE STATE … He had 20 points in a defeat to UTAH STATE … Gillon scored 20 again, this time in a 76-67 victory versus NEVADA … He posted 19 points and seven assists in the next contest, a 97-93, double overtime win against BOISE STATE … Gillon had 18 points in back-to-back games against NEW MEXICO and at NEVADA … He produced 22 points and eight assists and the Rams beat AIR FORCE, 87-73 … His 20 points contributed to an 88-81 victory against BOISE STATE in the Mountain West Tournament.

Redshirt sophomore year at Colorado State: He made a significant impact in 2014-15, earning Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year laurels … He was one of three players to see action in all 34 games for the Rams … Colorado State was 27-7 overall and 13-5 in the Mountain West … The Rams earned a berth in the National Invitation Tournament … Gillon averaged 3.2 assists, which led the Rams and ranked sixth in the Mountain West … The Rams began the year with 14 consecutive victories … He had 11 points in his Colorado State debut against MONTANA … Colorado State won the GCI Great Alaska Shootout and Gillon was named to the all-tournament team … He totaled 20 points in a tournament victory against MISSOURI STATE … Gillon scored 13 points in the Shootout title game versus UC SANTA BARBARA … Gillon converted all four 3-point attempts in a 25-point effort versus BOISE STATE … He passed out a career-best 11 assists in a CSU victory against NEVADA … Gillon scored 12 points in a 80-57 triumph versus FRESNO STATE … He had 10 points and nine assists when the Rams won at Nevada.

Sophomore year at Colorado State: He sat out the 2013-14 season, in compliance with NCAA rules, after transferring from Arkansas-Little Rock.

Arkansas-Little Rock: Gillon spent the 2012-13 school year at Arkansas-Little Rock … He was coached by Steve Shields … The Trojans were 17-15 overall and 11-9 in the Sun Belt Conference … Gillon played in 27 games, including 12 as a starter … He ranked second on the team in scoring average (10.6) … His free-throw percentage (.817) led the Sun Belt Conference … In his collegiate debut against TENNESSEE-MARTIN, Gillon had 22 points off the bench … It represented the program’s top rookie debut at the Division I level (since 1979) … Gillon contributed 16 points to a victory against JACKSONVILLE … He had 17 points and a season-best seven boards versus Tulsa … Gillon tallied 15 points against LOUISIANA TECH … A  knee injury against WESTERN KENTUCKY kept him out of the next five outings … Gillon had a season-best 24 points in a win versus Arkansas State … He set Stephens Center records for free throws made (15) and attempted (18) in the contest.

Strake Jesuit High School: He was a basketball standout at Strake Jesuit High School … He was coached by Wayne Jones … Gillon was the 2011-12 District 19-5A Offensive Player of the Year … He earned first-team all-district recognition as a junior and senior … Strake Jesuit won district titles both seasons … As a junior, Gillon averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 steals and 2.7 assists per game … In his final scholastic season, Gillon averaged 21.0 points … The Crusaders were 26-4 overall in 2011-12.

Personal: John Benjamin Gillon was born in March 1994 in Houston … He is the son of John and Phylis Gillon … Gillon earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Colorado State … He is enrolled in the Syracuse University master’s program in Instructional Design, Development and Evaluation.

DONOVAN MITCHELL

Full Name: Donovan Mitchell Jr.
Position: Guard
Height/Weight: 6-3 / 211
Birthdate: Sept. 7, 1996 (Greenwich, Conn.)
High School: Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)
College: Louisville

Career  Highlights: As  a  Louisville  sophomore,  selected  to  the  All-ACC  First  Team  and  All-ACC  Defensive  Team.  ...  Earned  All-District  honors  from  the USBWA  and  NABC.  ...  A top 30 finalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate player.

Sophomore  (2016-17): Paced  Louisville  in  scoring  (15.6  ppg),  three-point  goals  (80)  and minutes (32.3 mpg). ... Led the ACC and finished 23rd in the nation in steals (2.1 spg). ... Helped lead the Cardinals to a 25-9 record against the nation’s second toughest schedule, according to the RPI, as well as a tie for second place in the ACC and the No. 10 ranking in the final AP poll. ... Averaged 18.1 points in ACC play, good for sixth in the league. ... Over his  final  21  games,  averaged  4.6  rebounds  and  3.1  assists  and  made 38.6  percent  of  his three-point  shots.  ...  His  80  treys  were  eighth-highest  single-season total  in  program  history.  ...  Selected  to  the  All-ACC  First  Team,  All-ACC  Defensive team,  USBWA  All-District IV  and  NABC  All-District  2.  ...  Tabbed  as  one  of  the  final  30 candidates  for  the  Naismith Trophy.

Freshman (2015-16): Averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 19.1 minutes, starting five games. ... Reached double figures in 13 games, including seven of the last 14. ... Led the Cardinals  with  17  points  on  7-for-11  shooting  at  Duke.  ...  Started his  first  collegiate  game against Wake Forest, finishing with a season-high 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. ... Became one of just 10 players in Louisville history to score at least 14 points in a freshman debut, vs. Samford.

Strengths: Explosive athlete with an NBA body. ... Has a strong center of gravity. ... Good combination of strength and shooting touch. ... Tough to contain on drives to the basket. ... Has  improved  as  a  long-range  shooter  and  playmaker.  ...  Rugged defender  who  will  stick his nose in and try to get steals and knock drivers off course.

Personal: His  father,  Donovan  Sr.,  is  Director  of  Player  Operations  and Community Engagement  with  the  New  York  Mets.  He  played  seven  years  of  minor league  baseball after being drafted by the Astros.

JUSTIN PATTON

Full Name: Justin Nicholas Patton
Position: Center
Height/Weight: 6-11 / 229
Birthdate: June 14, 1997 (Riverdale, Ga.)
High School: Omaha North HS (Omaha, Neb.)
College: Creighton

Career Highlights: Had the highest field goal percentage of any freshman from a major conference in NCAA history (67.6). ... One of 10 candidates for the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. ... One of 12 finalists for the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award.

Redshirt Freshman (2016-17): Led the Big East and ranked second nationally with a field goal percentage of 67.6 for Creighton. ... Finished second on the team in scoring (12.9 ppg) and led Creighton in rebounding (6.2 rpg) and blocks (1.4 bpg). ... Logged four games with at least 22 points. ... Had 72 dunks  in  35  games.  ...  The  Big  East  Freshman  of  the  Year  and  a unanimous  pick  to  the  Big  East’s All-Freshman  Team.  ...  Named  All Big  East  Second  Team  and  NABC  All District  5  Second  Team...  Earned  Big  East  Freshman  of  the  Week  honors  three  times.  ... Enjoyed  a  12-game  stretch  of increased production from Dec. 20 to Jan. 31 in which he averaged 16.0 points on 67.2 percent shooting. ... Helped the Bluejays to the Big East Tournament final and the NCAA Tournament. Freshman  (2015-16): Sat  out  the  season  as  a  redshirt.  Practiced  but  did  not play.  ...  Appeared  in Creighton’s exhibition game vs. Upper Iowa on Nov. 6 and recorded seven points and two rebounds in six minutes.  

High  School: Developed  from  a  relatively  unknown  prospect  as  a  junior  to  a five-star  prospect  and top-50 recruit by the end of his senior year at Omaha North. ... Led North to a school-record 23 wins in 27 games, a district title and a state tournament appearance. ... Averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and  3.6  blocks.  ...  Played  in  the  Kentucky  Derby  Classic  All-Star Game,  finishing  with  17  points  four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes. ... Ranked 24th in the final 2015 Scout rankings of high school seniors and eighth among centers. ... Named All-State First Team by the Omaha World-Herald, becoming North’s only such selection since 1986.

Strengths: Impressive athlete at the center position. ... Has a quick first step moving from defense to offense and is an exceptional rim runner in transition. ... Has a developing post game and will make an occasional face-up jump shot. ... Size, length and mobility can be a major factor on defense.

Personal: Creighton  was  his  lone  scholarship  offer  at  the  time  he  accepted it,  according  to  a  March 2017 New York Times article on his national emergence. ... Favorite book is The Great Gatsby.

OG ANUNOBY

Full Name: Ogugua Anunoby
Position: Forward
Height/Weight: 6-8 / 232 (106.6 kg)
Birthdate: July 17, 1997 (London)
High School: Jefferson City HS (Jefferson City, Mo.)
College: Indiana

Career Highlights: Named a preseason All-American by The Sporting News as an IU sophomore. ... Selected to the 20-man preseason watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. ... First made a name for himself on the national scene with his strong play as a freshman during March Madness.

Sophomore  (2016-17): In  a  season  limited  to  16  appearances,  started  10  games  and  averaged  11.1  points  and  5.4  rebounds.  ...  Added  21  blocks  and  21 steals  ...  Suffered  a  season-ending knee injury on Jan. 18 at Penn State. ... Finished with 16 points, five rebounds and  two blocks in a win over eventual national champion North Carolina. ... Injured his ankle late in that  game  and  missed  the  next  three  games.  ...  Scored  13  points  to  go  with  seven  rebounds and  three  blocks  in  the  season  opener  against  Kansas.  ...  Registered  a  career-high  21  points with eight rebounds while shooting 3-of-5 from the three-point line vs. Mississippi Valley State. ... Scored 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine boards with a career-high four blocks against Delaware State. ... Tallied 12 points and eight rebounds vs. Nebraska. ... Registered 14 points and two steals vs. Louisville. ... Had a season-high seven steals against Rutgers.

Freshman (2015-16): Averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor. ... Shot 44.8 percent from three-point range. ... Made 80 percent or better of his field goal attempts in a game seven times. ... Converted 3-of-3 from beyond the arc as he notched 11  points  in  a  win  over  Wisconsin.  ...  Went  6-of-6  from  the  floor and  finished  with  13  points, three  blocks  and  two  steals  vs.  Michigan  in  the  Big  Ten Tournament.  ...  Tallied  14  points  on 6-of-7  shooting  in  15  minutes  off  the  bench  vs.  Chattanooga  in  the first  round  of  the  NCAA Tournament.  ...  Had  seven  points,  three  blocks  and  two  steals  vs. Kentucky  in  the  Round  of 32. ... Arrived on campus as an unheralded recruit -- ranked as just the 284th player in his high school class. ... A wrist injury during his junior season in high school interfered with his participation on the AAU circuit and subsequently reduced his national exposure.

Strengths: Elite  physical  profile  for  a  combo  forward.  ...  Strong  and  agile  with  an  extremely large wingspan. ... Very light on his feet and capable of finishing above the rim and through contact. ... A versatile and disruptive defender capable of guarding multiple positions. Personal: Name  pronounced  oh-GOO-gwah  an-uh-NO-bee.  ...  His  brother, Chigbo,  a  defensive  tackle,  has  been  signed  by  several  NFL  teams,  including  the Cleveland  Browns  and Minnesota Vikings. ... OG’s full first name is Ogugua. His father’s name is also Ogugua.

