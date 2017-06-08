June 8 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

In preparation for the 2017 NBA Draft, the Portland Trail Blazers are holding six pre-draft workouts at their practice facility in Tualatin. After working out two first round power forward prospects in their first pre-draft workout on Wednesday, the Trail Blazers have brought in South Carolina guard P.J. Dozier, Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans, Duke forward/center Harry Giles, Syracuse guard John Gillon, Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell and Creighton center Justin Patton.

Indiana guard/forward OG Anunoby will also interview with the Trail Blazers at their practice facility on Thursday, though he will not participate in the workout.

PJ DOZIER

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-7 / 201

Birthdate: October 25, 1996 (Columbia, S.C.)

High School: Spring Valley HS (Columbia, S.C.)

College: South Carolina

Career Highlights: Named to the 2017 East Regional All-Tournament Team. ... Named South Carolina’s Mr. Basketball in high school. ... Played in the 2015 McDonald’s All-American Game.

Sophomore (2016-17): Led South Carolina in assists (2.8 apg) and ranked second in scoring (13.9 ppg) and steals (66). Also averaged 4.8 rebounds… Averaged 15.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists during the Gamecocks’ Final Four run -- the first in school history... Led or shared the team lead in scoring 11 times, in assists 17 times and in steals 15 times. ... Scored in double figures 25 times. ... Posted nine 20-point performances, including a career-high 26 vs. Clemson in December. … Posted first career double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in win vs. Syracuse in November.

Freshman (2015-16): Started 28 of 34 games, averaging 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.0 minutes. ... Tallied nine double figure-scoring games. ... Scored a season-high 16 points twice, against Georgia Tech and Drexel. ... Grabbed a season-high nine rebounds to go with 12 points against Hofstra.

Strengths: Athletic combo guard with solid playmaking skills. ... Sees the floor well, especially in transition. ... Has the size, length and quickness to guard multiple positions.

Personal: His father, Perry, and uncle Terry both played basketball at South Carolina… Asia, one of his two sisters, also played for the Gamecocks, serving as a two-time team captain.

JAWUN EVANS

Full Name: Jawun Bernard Evans

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-0 / 185

Birthdate: July 26, 1996 (Greenville, S.C.)

High School: Justin F. Kimball HS (Dallas)

College: Oklahoma State

Career Highlights: An AP All-America Honorable Mention selection as a sophomore. Named All-Big 12 First Team by both the media and coaches. ... As a freshman, his 18 field goals made vs. Oklahoma in a 42-point effort were a national NCAA Division I season high. ... Won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA U19 World Championships, averaging 2.7 assists. ... A McDonald’s and Parade All-American as a high school senior.

Sophomore (2016-17): Ranked second in the Big 12 in scoring (19.2 ppg) and first in assists (6.4 apg). ... His assist average placed him ninth nationally and his 204 total dishes were fourth best in Cowboys history. ... Finished third in the conference in steals (1.8 spg). ... A consensus Honorable Mention All-American. Named to the Third Team by The Sporting News. All-Big 12 First Team choice by both the AP and conference’s coaches. ... Earned All District honors from the NABC and USBWA. ... Reached the 30-point mark three times, including against eventual national champion North Carolina. ... Logged six games with 10 or more free throw attempts, including a high of 17 in a 35-point effort against UConn. ... Totaled 15 assists vs. Kansas and 12 vs. Michigan.

Freshman (2015-16): Named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, despite missing the last nine regular-season games due to injury. ... Named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention. ... Led Big 12 freshmen in scoring (12.9 ppg), assists (4.9 apg), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.9), field goal percentage (47.1), three-point percentage (47.5) and free throw percentage (83.3). ... His assist average was the highest ever by an OSU freshman and tied for the sixth in the nation among freshmen. ... Ranked fourth in the Big 12 in free throw percentage (83.3), the second-best mark ever by an OSU freshman. ... A three-time recipient of the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award. ... Scored a career-high 42 points at home against Oklahoma, the 10th-highest total in Division I that season and the second most by a Big 12 freshman ever. ... Finished with 22 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals in an upset win over No. 3 Kansas.

Strengths: Elite ballhandler who excels at changing speeds and finding seams in the defense. ... Very adept at running the pick-and-roll and making smart decisions with the ball. ... Shot a good percentage from the college three-point line. ... Active defender with quick hands and long arms.

Personal: Attended the same Dallas high school (Kimball) that also produced former NBA guards Quinton Ross, Acie Law and Jeryl and Jason Sasser.

HARRY GILES

Full Name: Harry Lee Giles III

Position: Forward/Center

Height/Weight: 6-10 (2.08 m)/ 240 (108.9 kg)

Birthdate: April 22, 1998 (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

High School: Forest Trail Academy (Kernersville, N.C.)

College: Duke

Career Highlights: One of seven freshmen in the country to be named to the 2017 John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 list. ... Before arriving at Duke, ranked as the consensus No. 1 overall prospect by the Recruiting Services Consensus Index. ... Owns three gold medals with USA Basketball program.

Freshman (2016-17): Sat out the first 11 games of the season after having arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in October. ... Started six of 26 games. ... Averaged 3.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 11.5 minutes while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. ... Among ACC players with at least 150 minutes on the season, he ranked fourth in the league in rebounds per 40 minutes (13.3). ... Recorded one double-double -- a 10-point, 12-rebound effort vs. Georgia Tech on Jan. 4. ... Scored a season-high 12 points vs. Boston College on Jan. 7. ... Played an integral role in the ACC Tournament semifinals, posting six points, seven rebounds and four blocks in just 15 minutes in a win over eventual national champion North Carolina. ... Made his Blue Devils debut Dec. 19 vs. Tennesee State.

USA Basketball: Has played in 16 career games for USA Basketball, making nine starts and averaging 11.8 points and 8.0 rebounds. ... Named to the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship All-Tournament Team after averaging a double-double of 14.0 points and 10.6 rebounds to lead the U.S. to the gold medal. ... Contributed 10.9 points and 6.1 rebounds at the 2014 FIBA U17 World Championship. ... Averaged 7.0 points and 5.5 rebounds at the 2013 FIBA Americas U16 Championship, where he suffered a torn left ACL.

High School: Rated the No. 1 overall recruit in the class by ESPN, as well as No. 2 overall by Rivals, Scout and 247 Sports. ... Missed his senior season in high school with partially torn knee ligaments in his right knee after suffering the injury in the opening minutes of Oak Hill Academy’s first game. ... Named to the 2016 Jordan Brand Classic but was unable to participate due to the injury. ... Honored as a First Team All-USA selection by USA Today, a Third Team Naismith Trophy All-American and Fourth Team MaxPreps All American as a junior in 2015 after averaging 23.9 points and 12.5 rebounds to lead Wesleyan Christian to a NCISAA 3A runner-up finish. ... Averaged 12.5 points and 9.5 boards as a freshman for Wesleyan.

Strengths: Exceptional physical profile for a big man. ... Very agile, fluid and explosive. ... Affects the game at both ends with his energy, quickness off the floor, pursuit of loose balls and ability to rebound outside of his area. ... Runs the floor extremely well for his size.



Personal: Played for Chris Paul’s AAU team. ... His father, Harry, played football and basketball at Winston-Salem State.

JOHN GILLON

Full Name: John Gillon

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-0 / 178

Birthdate: March 31, 1994

High School: Strake Jesuit College Prepatory (Houston, TX)

College: Syracuse

Graduate Year at Syracuse: Gillon led the Orange in assist average (5.4) ... Syracuse was 11-5 when Gillon scored in double digits ... He tallied a school-record 48 straight free throws ... It equaled the third longest streak in ACC history ... Gillon's .918 free-throw shooting percentage in league games topped the ACC ... He also led the ACC in assist average (6.3--league games only) ... Gillon had 13 points and six assists in his first outing in the Orange uniform when Syracuse defeated COLGATE in the season-opener … He tallied 15 points and a game-leading and season-high nine assists versus HOLY CROSS … Gillon had 14 points in the ‘Cuse victory over SOUTH CAROLINA STATE … He added a game-leading three assists versus SOUTH CAROLINA … Gillon was one of three players in double-digit scoring at WISCONSIN with 10 points and four assists on the night … Gillon tallied a team-leading 23 points, shooting 7-of-9 FG and 6-of-7 3FG against BOSTON UNIVERSITY … In his first-career start in the Orange uniform, he had 13 points, three steals and three rebounds versus GEORGETOWN … Gillon had 14 points and nine rebounds and was 1-of-8 players to score in double digits versus EASTERN MICHIGAN … He tallied a team-leading seven assists in Syracuse’s win over CORNELL … Gillon added seven points at BOSTON COLLEGE … He had a career-high tying and team-leading 11 assists paired with eight points versus MIAMI … Gillon tallied his first Orange double-double with 20 points and a career-high 11 assists when Syracuse defeated PITTSBURGH … He had nine points and three assists at VIRGINIA TECH … Gillon had a team-leading six assists paired with four points and three rebounds versus BOSTON COLLEGE … He had a team-leading six assists in the loss at NORTH CAROLINA … Gillon added a team-leading six assists with six points in Syracuse’s win over WAKE FOREST … He tallied his second double-double of the season in the upset of #6 FLORIDA STATE with 21 points and 11 assists … Gillon tallied a career-high 43 points from a Syracuse single-game record-tying nine 3-pointers to lead Syracuse to an overtime victory at NORTH CAROLINA STATE … He had six points and a team-leading four assists in Syracuse’s upset of #9 VIRGINIA … Gillon had 13 points and a team-leading eight assists in Syracuse’s 82-81 road victory at CLEMSON … He shared a team-lead with 20 points and a team-high four assists in Syracuse’s loss at PITTSBURGH … Gillon had 11 points and a team-high five assists in Syracuse’s overtime loss to LOUISVILLE … He had a team-high six assists and seven points at GEORGIA TECH … Gillon tallied a game-high 26 points and a team-leading six assists including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to seal the 78-75 Orange upset of #10 DUKE … He had 10 points and three assists at LOUISVILLE … Gillon marked his third double-double of the year with 10 points and 10 assists in Syracuse’s 90-61 senior day victory over GEORGIA TECH … He had eight points and two assists in Syracuse’s ACC Tournament second round loss to MIAMI … Gillon had a team-high five assists in Syracuse’s NIT first round victory over UNC-GREENSBORO … He had eight assists, three points and three boards in Syracuse’s NIT second round loss to OLE MISS.

Redshirt junior year at Colorado State: Gillon played in all 34 games and was with the first string in 26 of the contests … The Rams were 18-16 overall and 8-10 in the Mountain West Conference … He ranked third on the squad in scoring average (13.2) and first in assist average (3.8) … Gillon’s 130 assists represented the ninth-best total in program history … He opened the campaign with 16 points in an 84-78 victory at NORTHERN IOWA in the Mountain West-Missouri Valley Challenge … When the Rams defeated OAKLAND in the first game of the Corpus Christi Coastal Classic, 95-89, Gillon had 17 points and eight assists … He followed that effort with 24 points and six assists in a 108-100, two-overtime triumph against ABILENE CHRISTIAN … The Rams earned a spot in the Classic title game by beating PORTLAND, 90-74 … Gillon had a career-high nine rebounds … In a 99-90, two overtime loss to UTEP in the championship, Gillon had 15 points and six assists … He earned a place on the Classic All-Tournament Team … Gillon had a career-best 28 points in an 83-77 loss to LONG BEACH STATE … When CSU rebounded to win its next game against ARKANSAS-FORT WORTH, Gillon had 16 points … An 18-point effort by Gillon helped the Rams to an overtime win at SAN JOSE STATE … He had 20 points in a defeat to UTAH STATE … Gillon scored 20 again, this time in a 76-67 victory versus NEVADA … He posted 19 points and seven assists in the next contest, a 97-93, double overtime win against BOISE STATE … Gillon had 18 points in back-to-back games against NEW MEXICO and at NEVADA … He produced 22 points and eight assists and the Rams beat AIR FORCE, 87-73 … His 20 points contributed to an 88-81 victory against BOISE STATE in the Mountain West Tournament.

Redshirt sophomore year at Colorado State: He made a significant impact in 2014-15, earning Mountain West Conference Sixth Man of the Year laurels … He was one of three players to see action in all 34 games for the Rams … Colorado State was 27-7 overall and 13-5 in the Mountain West … The Rams earned a berth in the National Invitation Tournament … Gillon averaged 3.2 assists, which led the Rams and ranked sixth in the Mountain West … The Rams began the year with 14 consecutive victories … He had 11 points in his Colorado State debut against MONTANA … Colorado State won the GCI Great Alaska Shootout and Gillon was named to the all-tournament team … He totaled 20 points in a tournament victory against MISSOURI STATE … Gillon scored 13 points in the Shootout title game versus UC SANTA BARBARA … Gillon converted all four 3-point attempts in a 25-point effort versus BOISE STATE … He passed out a career-best 11 assists in a CSU victory against NEVADA … Gillon scored 12 points in a 80-57 triumph versus FRESNO STATE … He had 10 points and nine assists when the Rams won at Nevada.

Sophomore year at Colorado State: He sat out the 2013-14 season, in compliance with NCAA rules, after transferring from Arkansas-Little Rock.

Arkansas-Little Rock: Gillon spent the 2012-13 school year at Arkansas-Little Rock … He was coached by Steve Shields … The Trojans were 17-15 overall and 11-9 in the Sun Belt Conference … Gillon played in 27 games, including 12 as a starter … He ranked second on the team in scoring average (10.6) … His free-throw percentage (.817) led the Sun Belt Conference … In his collegiate debut against TENNESSEE-MARTIN, Gillon had 22 points off the bench … It represented the program’s top rookie debut at the Division I level (since 1979) … Gillon contributed 16 points to a victory against JACKSONVILLE … He had 17 points and a season-best seven boards versus Tulsa … Gillon tallied 15 points against LOUISIANA TECH … A knee injury against WESTERN KENTUCKY kept him out of the next five outings … Gillon had a season-best 24 points in a win versus Arkansas State … He set Stephens Center records for free throws made (15) and attempted (18) in the contest.

Strake Jesuit High School: He was a basketball standout at Strake Jesuit High School … He was coached by Wayne Jones … Gillon was the 2011-12 District 19-5A Offensive Player of the Year … He earned first-team all-district recognition as a junior and senior … Strake Jesuit won district titles both seasons … As a junior, Gillon averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 steals and 2.7 assists per game … In his final scholastic season, Gillon averaged 21.0 points … The Crusaders were 26-4 overall in 2011-12.

Personal: John Benjamin Gillon was born in March 1994 in Houston … He is the son of John and Phylis Gillon … Gillon earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Colorado State … He is enrolled in the Syracuse University master’s program in Instructional Design, Development and Evaluation.

DONOVAN MITCHELL

Full Name: Donovan Mitchell Jr.

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-3 / 211

Birthdate: Sept. 7, 1996 (Greenwich, Conn.)

High School: Brewster Academy (Wolfeboro, N.H.)

College: Louisville

Career Highlights: As a Louisville sophomore, selected to the All-ACC First Team and All-ACC Defensive Team. ... Earned All-District honors from the USBWA and NABC. ... A top 30 finalist for the Naismith Trophy, which is given annually to the nation’s top collegiate player.

Sophomore (2016-17): Paced Louisville in scoring (15.6 ppg), three-point goals (80) and minutes (32.3 mpg). ... Led the ACC and finished 23rd in the nation in steals (2.1 spg). ... Helped lead the Cardinals to a 25-9 record against the nation’s second toughest schedule, according to the RPI, as well as a tie for second place in the ACC and the No. 10 ranking in the final AP poll. ... Averaged 18.1 points in ACC play, good for sixth in the league. ... Over his final 21 games, averaged 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists and made 38.6 percent of his three-point shots. ... His 80 treys were eighth-highest single-season total in program history. ... Selected to the All-ACC First Team, All-ACC Defensive team, USBWA All-District IV and NABC All-District 2. ... Tabbed as one of the final 30 candidates for the Naismith Trophy.

Freshman (2015-16): Averaged 7.4 points and 3.4 rebounds in 19.1 minutes, starting five games. ... Reached double figures in 13 games, including seven of the last 14. ... Led the Cardinals with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting at Duke. ... Started his first collegiate game against Wake Forest, finishing with a season-high 18 points, eight rebounds and two steals. ... Became one of just 10 players in Louisville history to score at least 14 points in a freshman debut, vs. Samford.

Strengths: Explosive athlete with an NBA body. ... Has a strong center of gravity. ... Good combination of strength and shooting touch. ... Tough to contain on drives to the basket. ... Has improved as a long-range shooter and playmaker. ... Rugged defender who will stick his nose in and try to get steals and knock drivers off course.

Personal: His father, Donovan Sr., is Director of Player Operations and Community Engagement with the New York Mets. He played seven years of minor league baseball after being drafted by the Astros.

JUSTIN PATTON

Full Name: Justin Nicholas Patton

Position: Center

Height/Weight: 6-11 / 229

Birthdate: June 14, 1997 (Riverdale, Ga.)

High School: Omaha North HS (Omaha, Neb.)

College: Creighton

Career Highlights: Had the highest field goal percentage of any freshman from a major conference in NCAA history (67.6). ... One of 10 candidates for the 2017 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. ... One of 12 finalists for the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award.

Redshirt Freshman (2016-17): Led the Big East and ranked second nationally with a field goal percentage of 67.6 for Creighton. ... Finished second on the team in scoring (12.9 ppg) and led Creighton in rebounding (6.2 rpg) and blocks (1.4 bpg). ... Logged four games with at least 22 points. ... Had 72 dunks in 35 games. ... The Big East Freshman of the Year and a unanimous pick to the Big East’s All-Freshman Team. ... Named All Big East Second Team and NABC All District 5 Second Team... Earned Big East Freshman of the Week honors three times. ... Enjoyed a 12-game stretch of increased production from Dec. 20 to Jan. 31 in which he averaged 16.0 points on 67.2 percent shooting. ... Helped the Bluejays to the Big East Tournament final and the NCAA Tournament. Freshman (2015-16): Sat out the season as a redshirt. Practiced but did not play. ... Appeared in Creighton’s exhibition game vs. Upper Iowa on Nov. 6 and recorded seven points and two rebounds in six minutes.

High School: Developed from a relatively unknown prospect as a junior to a five-star prospect and top-50 recruit by the end of his senior year at Omaha North. ... Led North to a school-record 23 wins in 27 games, a district title and a state tournament appearance. ... Averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.6 blocks. ... Played in the Kentucky Derby Classic All-Star Game, finishing with 17 points four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes. ... Ranked 24th in the final 2015 Scout rankings of high school seniors and eighth among centers. ... Named All-State First Team by the Omaha World-Herald, becoming North’s only such selection since 1986.

Strengths: Impressive athlete at the center position. ... Has a quick first step moving from defense to offense and is an exceptional rim runner in transition. ... Has a developing post game and will make an occasional face-up jump shot. ... Size, length and mobility can be a major factor on defense.

Personal: Creighton was his lone scholarship offer at the time he accepted it, according to a March 2017 New York Times article on his national emergence. ... Favorite book is The Great Gatsby.

OG ANUNOBY

Full Name: Ogugua Anunoby

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 232 (106.6 kg)

Birthdate: July 17, 1997 (London)

High School: Jefferson City HS (Jefferson City, Mo.)

College: Indiana

Career Highlights: Named a preseason All-American by The Sporting News as an IU sophomore. ... Selected to the 20-man preseason watch list for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. ... First made a name for himself on the national scene with his strong play as a freshman during March Madness.

Sophomore (2016-17): In a season limited to 16 appearances, started 10 games and averaged 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. ... Added 21 blocks and 21 steals ... Suffered a season-ending knee injury on Jan. 18 at Penn State. ... Finished with 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks in a win over eventual national champion North Carolina. ... Injured his ankle late in that game and missed the next three games. ... Scored 13 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks in the season opener against Kansas. ... Registered a career-high 21 points with eight rebounds while shooting 3-of-5 from the three-point line vs. Mississippi Valley State. ... Scored 19 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed nine boards with a career-high four blocks against Delaware State. ... Tallied 12 points and eight rebounds vs. Nebraska. ... Registered 14 points and two steals vs. Louisville. ... Had a season-high seven steals against Rutgers.

Freshman (2015-16): Averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor. ... Shot 44.8 percent from three-point range. ... Made 80 percent or better of his field goal attempts in a game seven times. ... Converted 3-of-3 from beyond the arc as he notched 11 points in a win over Wisconsin. ... Went 6-of-6 from the floor and finished with 13 points, three blocks and two steals vs. Michigan in the Big Ten Tournament. ... Tallied 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in 15 minutes off the bench vs. Chattanooga in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. ... Had seven points, three blocks and two steals vs. Kentucky in the Round of 32. ... Arrived on campus as an unheralded recruit -- ranked as just the 284th player in his high school class. ... A wrist injury during his junior season in high school interfered with his participation on the AAU circuit and subsequently reduced his national exposure.

Strengths: Elite physical profile for a combo forward. ... Strong and agile with an extremely large wingspan. ... Very light on his feet and capable of finishing above the rim and through contact. ... A versatile and disruptive defender capable of guarding multiple positions. Personal: Name pronounced oh-GOO-gwah an-uh-NO-bee. ... His brother, Chigbo, a defensive tackle, has been signed by several NFL teams, including the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings. ... OG’s full first name is Ogugua. His father’s name is also Ogugua.