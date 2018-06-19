June 19 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

With the 2018 NBA Draft scheduled for June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting IMG Academy guard Anfernee Simons, Cedevita Zagreb forward Dzanan Musa, UCLA center Thomas Welch, UNLV center Brandon McCoy, Arkansas guard Jaylen Barford and Louisiana Tech guard Jacobi Boykins in their sixth and final pre-draft in their sixth pre-draft workout Tuesday, June 19. The Trail Blazers currently own one first round pick (24th) and no second round picks in the upcoming draft.

Anfernee Simons

Full Name: Anfernee Tyrik Simons

Birthdate: June 8, 1999 (Longwood, Fla.)

High School: IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

Position/Class: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-4/180

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Competed as a post-graduate at IMG Academy in 2017-18, averaging 22.4 points while shooting 54 per-cent from the field and 45 percent from three-point range. Added 6.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

• Originally committed to play at Louisville. Decommitted in September 2017 after then-coach Rick Pitino was placed on administrative leave.

• Invited to play in the 2018 Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit but did not participate.

HIGH SCHOOL

• As a senior at Edgewater High School in Orlando in 2016-17, averaged 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 20 games.

• Spent his junior year (2015-16) at Montverde Academy. Played for coach Kevin Boyle, who also coached D’Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

• As a sophomore at Edgewater, averaged 17.8 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 30 games.

• Led the 2017 Under Armour Association U17 AAU circuit in scoring (20.4 ppg) and minutes (29.3).

• In 2016, he paced the UAA U16 division in scoring (22.9 ppg) and raised his national profile.

STRENGTHS

• Bouncy athlete with deep shooting range.

• Three-level scorer with terrific ball-handling skills.• Tough to contain off the dribble.

• Has good speed with the ball and a quick first step.

PERSONAL

• Originally a part of the recruiting class of 2017. Elected to reclassify to 2018 to give himself an additional year after graduation to prepare for the college level.

Dzanan Musa

Birthdate: May 8, 1999 (Bihać, Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Team: Cedevita Zagreb (Croatia)

Position: Guard/Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8/195

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Selected as both the EuroCup Rising Star Trophy recipient and ABA League Top Prospect (2018).

• With Bosnia and Herzegovina at the 2019 FIBA World Cup European Pre-Qualiers, averaged 22.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Shot 53.2 percent from the eld and 45.0 percent from three-point range.

• MVP of the 2014 U16 Euros after leading Bosnia and Herzegovina to the gold medal (23.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg).

• Ninth-youngest player to compete in a Euroleague game at 16 years, five months and seven days in his debut in 2015.

2017-18

• Played for Cedevita in several league competitions.

• In Adriatic League action, averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists

and 1.1 steals in 23.7 minutes over 25 games. Scored a season-high 35

points on 10-for-12 shooting vs. Mornar.

• In the Eurocup, the Euroleague’s secondary competition, averaged 10.5

points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.2 minutes. Was 13th in per-minute scoring

(23 points per 40 minutes).

• In Croatian league action, averaged 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists

and 1.3 steals in 23.5 minutes. Shot 47.4 percent overall.

STRENGTHS

• Has good size and excellent scoring instincts.

• Exceptional ball-handler for his size. Able to play at different speeds. Has good vision.

• Very good shooter off the dribble.

• Has a knack for drawing fouls.

PERSONAL

• Favorite NBA team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thomas Welch

Birthdate: Feb. 3, 1996 (Torrance, Calif.)

College: UCLA

Position/Class: Center/Senior

Height/Weight: 7-0/255

High School: Loyola HS (Los Angeles)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• One of five finalists for the 2017-18 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, given to the nation’s top center.

• Holds No. 3 spot on UCLA’s career rebounds list (1,035).

• Ranks third all time at UCLA in blocks (143) and fifth in blocks per

game (1.09).

• Registered 37 career double-doubles, tied for sixth in program history.

SENIOR (2017-18)

• Ranked second in the Pac-12 in rebounding (10.8 rpg) to go with 12.6 points per game.

• One of two players in the Pac-12 to average a double-double, along with Arizona’s Deandre Ayton.

• Named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team and Pac-12 All-Tournament Team.

• Recorded 18 double-doubles, the most for a Bruin since Kevin Love had 23 in 2007-08.

• Grabbed at least 10 rebounds in 22 of 32 games.

STRENGTHS

• Excellent perimeter shooter for his size.

• Very accurate from the corners.

• Competes on the glass and has a great nose for the ball.

• Solid length and mobility for a 7-footer.

PERSONAL

• His great grandfather Bob Boken played baseball for MLB’s Washing- ton Senators in 1933 and for the Chicago White Sox in 1934.

• Younger brother, Henry Welsh, plays basketball at Harvard.

Brandon McCoy

Full Name: Brandon Lee McCoy

Birthdate: June 11, 1998 (Chicago)

College: UNLV

Position/Class: Center/Freshman

Height/Weight: 7-0/250

High School: Cathedral Catholic HS (San Diego)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Top-five finalist for the 2017-18 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

• 2017-18 John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 list for National Player of the Year.

• 2017-18 Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

FRESHMAN (2017-18)

• Set the Mountain West freshman record for points per game (16.9) and rebounds per game (10.3).

• Finished second in the conference in rebounding and blocks (1.7 bpg) and third in field goal percentage (54.5).

• Scored a career-high 33 points (on 13-of-17 shooting) and grabbed 10 rebounds vs. Arizona (12/2/2017).

HIGH SCHOOL

• 2017 McDonald’s High School All-American.

• MVP of the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic.

• Played on the 2017 USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team.

• Scored 34 points in the 2017 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.

STRENGTHS

• Intriguing combination of size, strength and mobility.

• Establishes position in the post and hits the offensive

glass hard.

• Has a developing face-up game.

• Changes ends well for a big man.

PERSONAL

• Mother, Mildred Davis, is a 21-year Army veteran.

• Former AAU teammate of Arizona star Deandre Ayton.

• Enjoys playing piano and guitar.

Jaylen Barford

Full Name: Jaylen Maurice Barford

Birthdate: Jan. 23, 1996 (Jackson, Tenn.)

College: Arkansas

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-3/202

High School: South Side HS (Jackson, Tenn.)

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Named 2017-18 All-SEC First Team by the coaches and Second Team by the media.

• Played his final two seasons at Arkansas after two years at Motlow State Community College.

• First Team NJCAA All-American and NJCAA national scoring leader (26.2 ppg) at Motlow State CC in 2015-16.

• MVP of the 2018 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. Averaged 19.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

SENIOR (2017-18)

• Ranked third in the SEC and first on Arkansas in scoring (17.9 ppg).

• Shot 43.3 percent from three-point range, tops in the SEC.

• Scored at least 20 points in 13 games.

• Recorded 20 points and 10 rebounds in a win over No. 14

Auburn (2/27/18).

STRENGTHS

• Has tremendous strength for a guard and uses it to his advantage on drives to the basket.

• Built like a linebacker.

• Plays the game in attack mode and finishes through contact.

• Has shown great improvement as a three-point shooter

and ball-hander.

Jacobi Boykins

Birthdate: Feb. 11, 1995 (St. Petersburg, Fla.)

College: Louisiana Tech

Position/Class: Guard/Senior

Height/Weight: 6-6/175

High School: Lakewood HS

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

• Named All-Conference USA Third Team in 2017-18 and 2016-17.

• Named Second Team All-Louisiana in 2017-18 and Third Team in 2016-17

• Earned Conference USA All-Defensive Team honors in 2016-17.

SENIOR (2017-18)

• Became 40th member of 1,000-point club, finishing with 1,393 career points which is tied for 23rd most in LA Tech history.

• Ranked first for the Bulldogs in scoring with an average of 14.7 points per game, recording 26 double-digit scoring games.

• Broke his own single season record for made three-pointers with 98, shooting 39.5 percent from beyond the arc.

• Also set career program record for made three-pointers, finishing with 269 threes which also ranks as the sixth most in C-USA history

• Made at least four threes in 11 games and at least six triples in five games.

• Shot 91.5 percent from the free throw line, best in C-USA and top five in the country. Percentage ranks as the second most in a single season in program history.

• Only missed seven free throws total (97-of-106) which included a streak of 33 straight makes from charity stripe.