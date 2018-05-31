June 1 Pre-Draft Workout Participants

With the 2018 NBA Draft scheduled for June 21 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, the Portland Trail Blazers are hosting UCLA guard Aaron Holiday, Villanova guard Jalen Brunson, Duke guard Gary Trent Jr., Tulane guard Melvin Frazier, Ohio State forward Keita Bates-Diop and Louisville forward Raymond Spalding in their first pre-draft workout on Friday, June 1. The Trail Blazers currently own one first round pick (24th) and no second round picks in the upcoming draft.

Aaron Holiday

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-1 / 187

Birthdate: September 30, 1996

High School: Campbell Hall High School (California)

College: UCLA

Career Highlights: Ranks No. 25 on UCLA’s all-time scoring list (1,443 points) … Shot 42.2 percent from three-point range, a mark that stands as the fifth-highest career three-point percentage in school history … Ranks No. 7 at UCLA in career assists per game (4.72), No. 8 in career three-pointers made (180) and No. 9 in career assists (477).

Junior (2017-18): Started all 33 games … Led the Pac-12 with 20.3 points per game … Ranked second in the Pac-12 with 5.8 assists per game and 3.7 rebounds per game … Led the Bruins in both assists (192) and steals (42) … Earned first-team All-Pac-12 Conference honors and was one of five players selected to the conference’s All-Defensive Team … Captured third-team All-America acclaim from Sporting News … Was a first-team NABC Division I All-District selection and captured USBWA All-District IX honors … Was a three-time Pac-12 Player of the Week (Dec. 26, Feb. 19, March 5) … Became UCLA’s first player to lead the conference in scoring since Reggie Miller in 1985-86 (Miller averaged 25.9 ppg) … Scored in double figures in 32 of UCLA’s 33 games … Had two double-doubles … scored at least 20 points in 19 games and scored at least 30 points four times.

Sophomore (2016-17): Played in all 36 games … Ranked second on the team in assists per game (4.4) and steals per game (1.08) … Ranked fourth in the Pac-12 in assists per game (4.4), ninth in three-point field goal percentage (41.1%) and 11th in assist-turnover ratio (1.8) … Secured honorable mention All-Pac-12 Defensive Team accolades … Scored a career-high 20 points in three games – versus UC Santa Barbara (Dec. 14), Ohio State (Dec. 17) and Washington (Feb. 4) … Scored in double figures in 24 of 36 contests.

Freshman (2015-16): Started all 32 games … Concluded his freshman season as the team’s leader in three-point field goal percentage (41.9%) … Ranked second on the team in assists (127, 4.0 apg) … Finished with the fifth-highest assist total of any freshman in school history … Ranked sixth in the Pac-12 in three-point field goal percentage (41.9%) … Ranked sixth among all Pac-12 players in steals per game (1.4), eighth in assists per game (4.0) and 14th in assist-turnover ratio (1.4).



Personal: Full name: Aaron Shawn Holiday … Born in Ruston, La. … Parents are Shawn and Toya Holiday … The youngest of four children … Brother, Jrue, played at UCLA in 2008-09 before being selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers … Sister, Lauren, spent two seasons on the UCLA women’s basketball team (2012-14) … Oldest brother, Justin, played four years of college basketball at Washington (2008-11) before competing in the NBA … Sister-in-law, Lauren (Cheney) Holiday, is a two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012) … Majored in history.

Jalen Brunson

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-2 / 198

Birthdate: August 31, 1996

High School: Adlai Stevenson (Illinois)

College: Villanova

Career Highlights: Averaged 14.4 points (51.0% FG, 37.8% 3-PT, 82.0% FT), 2.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists in three seasons at Villanova … Ranks 14th on Villanova’s all-time scoring list (1,667 points) and 13th on the all-time assists list (432 assists) … Was the consensus National Player of the Year as a junior while helping Villanova to the 2018 National Championship.

Junior (2017-18): Helped lead the Wildcats to the 2018 NCAA National Championship … Named National Player of the Year by the Associated Press … Received the John R. Wooden Award and the Naismith Trophy as the nation’s top player … Named the NCAA East Region Most Outstanding Player … Named NCAA Final Four All-tournament Team … Honored with the Bob Cousy Award as the nation’s top point guard … Named BIG EAST Player of the Year … Led Villanova with 18.9 points per game (52.1% FG, 40.8% 3-PT, 80.2% FT) and 4.6 assists per game.

Sophomore (2016-17): Named as a unanimous first team All-BIG EAST selection and was one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, honoring the nation's top point guard ... Also earned first team status from the Philadelphia Big Five and was named Scholar Athlete of the Year by the City Series (3.54 grade point average as a Communication major) ... Averaged 14.7 points and 4.1 assists per game.

Freshman (2015-16): Started 39 of the Wildcats' 40 games, coming off the bench on Dec. 31 after dealing with a virus ... Was a unanimous choice to the BIG EAST All-Freshman squad and was also tabbed Philadelphia Big Five Rookie of the Year ... Finished second on the Wildcats with 100 assists (2.5 apg) and averaged 9.6 points per contest in his debut.



Personal: Parents are Eric and Sandra Brunson ... Named the Most Valuable Player of the 2015 U19 World Championship after helping lead Team USA to the gold medal … Has one sibling, Erica (14) ... Rick Brunson played college basketball in the Philadelphia Big Five at Temple and spent nine seasons playing in the National Basketball Association ... Rick Brunson was also a McDonald's All-American ... Born Aug. 31, 1996 in New Brunswick, N.J.

Gary Trent Jr.

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 204

Birthdate: January 18, 1999

High School: Prolific Prep (California)

College: Duke

Career Highlights: Averaged 14.5 points (41.5% FG, 40.2% 3-PT, 87.6% FT), 4.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.16 steals in 37 games during his one season at Duke … Set a Duke freshman record for made three-pointers in a single-season with 97 … Was one of three Blue Devils to start every game in 2017-18 … Became the fourth freshman in Duke history to lead the team in three-point field goal percentage for a single-season (40.2% 3-PT).

Freshman (2017-18): Named to the NCAA All-Midwest Region Team … Named ACC Player of the Week once (1/22) and Rookie of the Week twice (1/22, 2/5) … Finalist for the Julius Erving Award, given to the nation’s top small forward … One of three Duke players to start every game and averaged 33.9 minutes per contest … Ranked third on the team in scoring at 14.5 points, while leading the team in three-point shooting (40.2% 3-PT) and free throw shooting (87.6% FT) … His 97 made three-pointers set a Duke freshman record, while his 40.2% three-point percentage was the seventh-best by a Duke freshman in school history.



Personal: Born Gary Dajuan Trent, Jr., on January 18, 1999, in Columbus, Ohio … Son of Gary Trent and Roxanne Holt … Father was the No. 11 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft out of Ohio University and played nine NBA Seasons … Has three brothers: Garyson, Grayson and Graydon.

Melvin Frazier

Position: Guard

Height/Weight: 6-6 / 198

Birthdate: August 30, 1996

High School: L.W. Higgins (Louisiana)

College: Tulane

Career Highlights: Averaged 10.6 points (48.1% FG, 31.2% 3-PT, 65.3% FT), 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.62 steals in 94 games (69 starts) over three seasons at Tulane.

Junior (2017-18): Enjoyed a breakout junior campaign where he was named 2018 American Athletic Conference Most Improved Player of the Year… Voted All-American Athletic Conference Second Team… Tabbed to the NABC Division I All-District Second Team… Voted MVP of the 2017 Jamaica Classic…Selected as American Athletic Conference Player of the Week on November 20… Started all 30 games in which he appeared…Averaged 15.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.2 steals in 34.4 minutes per game… Led the American Conference in total steals (65), ranked second in field goal percentage, fourth in scoring, fifth in minutes played and 12th in rebounding…His 65 steals were the fifth most in a single season in program history … Scored in double-figures a team-high 26 times including 10 games with at least 20 points…Registered five double-doubles…Had multiple steals in 18 games.

Sophomore (2016-17): Started all 30 games in which he appeared during his sophomore year…Topped all American Athletic Conference players with 1.9 steals per game…Ranked second on the team in scoring with 344 points and third in minutes per game (30.2) and rebounding with 138 boards…Led the team in scoring six times…Accumulated double-digit points in 16 games and had at least 20 points on three occasions…Notched at least three steals in 13 different contests…Averaged 11.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 117-for-267 (.438) from the field…Led the team with 123 free throw attempts…Made multiple 3-pointers 10 times.

Freshman (2015-16): Played in all 34 games, making 10 starts ... Started the first game of his career against Alabama A&M ... Grabbed five rebounds and added four points against Drake ... Had nine points at Southern ... Scored 10 points and added four rebounds against Appalachian State ... Had nine points, four rebounds and three assists against Stephen F. Austin in Nashville ... Scored 11 points and added three steals against Liberty.

Personal: Was a four-year letter winner at L.W. Wiggins … Born August 30, 1996.

Keita Bates-Diop

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-8 / 223

Birthdate: January 23, 1996

High School: University High (Illinois)

College: Ohio State

Career Highlights: Averaged 11.7 points (47.2% FG, 35.2% 3-PT, 77.6% FT), 5.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.17 blocks in 109 games over four seasons at Ohio State … Was a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award as a redshirt junior during the 2017-18 season.

Redshirt Junior (2017-18): Averaged 19.8 points (48.0% FG, 35.9% 3-PT, 77.6% FT), 8.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.65 blocks in 34 games (all starts) as a redshirt junior … Was a semifinalist for the Naismith Player of the Year award and a finalist for the Julius Erving Award for the nation’s top small forward … Named Big Ten Player of the Week four times (12/11, 1/8, 1/15, 2/5) … Led the Buckeyes in points, rebounds and blocks while ranking third in free throw percentage and fourth in three-point percentage.

Junior (2016-17): Played in nine games, making three starts … Missed the final 18 games of the season with a stress fracture in his left leg … Averaged 9.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest.

Sophomore (2015-16): Played in 33 games, starting all of them … Ranked second on the team with 11.8 points per game while tying for the team lead with 6.4 rebounds per contest … Blocked 41 shots, a total that ranked third on the team and shot 78.7% from the free throw, ranking second on the team … Tied for second on the team with five double-doubles.

Freshman (2014-15): Played in 33 games off the bench, averaging 9.9 minutes per contest … Tallied 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per game to go along with 19 blocks … Shot 46.2% (18-for-39) from the three-point line.

Personal: Son of Richard and Wilma Bates … Has one sibling, Kai … Father played basketball at Creighton (1979-83) … Enjoys relaxing and listening to music.

Raymond Spalding

Position: Forward

Height/Weight: 6-10 / 215

Birthdate: March 11, 1997

High School: Trinity High School (Kentucky)

College: Louisville

Career Highlights: Averaged 8.1 points (55.7% FG, 24.0% 3-PT, 57.9% FT), 6.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.04 steals and 1.11 blocks in 100 games (48 starts) over three seasons at Louisville.

Junior (2017-18): Averaged 12.3 points (54.3% FG, 26.3% 3-PT, 64.0% FT), 8.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.50 steals and 1.72 blocks in 36 games (34 starts) … Was an Honorable mention All-ACC selection … Led Louisville in rebounding (sixth in the ACC) and steals (10th in the ACC) … Was third in the ACC in offensive rebounds (3.1 per game) and was ninth in the ACC in blocked shots (1.72) … Scored his 800th career point with an 18-point effort against Middle Tennessee in the NIT Second Round.

Sophomore (2016-17): Started five games at power forward as a sophomore and was one of three Cardinals to play in all 34 games … In conference games only, he ranked 16th in the ACC in rebounding (6.3) … Was second on the team with 21 dunks … Recorded his second career double-double, tying a career-high with 18 points and pulling down 11 rebounds against Syracuse on Feb. 26.

Freshman (2015-16): Finished his freshman season averaging 5.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game as a valuable reserve and a starter in six games … Second on the team with 22 dunks … Scored in double figures in back-to-back games in November, scoring a total of 30 points while connecting on 14-of-17 shots from the field (.824).

Personal: Born March 11, 1997 … Son of Geri Spalding … Has one older sister (Maya Spalding) and two younger brothers (Jayden Spalding and James Wright).