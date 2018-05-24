With First Team All-NBA Honor, Lillard Cements Status As One Of The Best Players In Franchise History

Though it ended with a thud, Damian Lillard’s 2017-18 season has to go down as the best of his professional career thus far.

He finished the season fourth in scoring at 26.9 points per game, making him the first Trail Blazer since Clyde Drexler to to finish the year in the Top 5 in the NBA in scoring. With 1,962 points this season, Lillard moved from 12th to 4th place on the Trail Blazers’ all-time scoring list. He scored 50 points in 29 minutes, making him just the third player to ever crack the half century mark in under a half hour. He scored more points over a stretch of 10 games than any player in franchise history. He joined the company of LeBron James and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to record at least 1,500 points and 400 assists in each of their first six seasons. Ge surpassed 10,000 points in his career, was named to his third All-Star team and won Player of the Week three times. Oh, and he became a father.

And now he caps a season full of accomplishments by being named to the All-NBA First Team, one of the most exclusive honors bestowed upon a player, along with Houston's James Harden, New Orleans' Anthony Davis, Golden State's Kevin Durant and Cleveland's LeBron James.

"That's real cool," said Lillard of making the All-NBA First Team. "For me, that's really high on my list of accomplishments, to be considered one of the top five players in the league."

Lillard finished All-NBA voting with 71 first team votes, 24 second team votes and five third team votes for 432 points and a comfortable margin over Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook (322 points) and Toronto's DeMar DeRozan (165 votes), both of whom made the All-NBA Second Team at the guard positions. Golden State's Stephen Curry and Indiana's Victor Oladipo were named guards on the All-NBA Third Team, which just goes to show how much talent there is right now in the NBA.

After Most Valuable Player and Defensive Player of the Year, one could argue being named First Team All-NBA is the most prestigious honor an NBA player can earn. Being named to any of the All-NBA teams is more exclusive than being named to the All-Star team -- twice as many players make the mid-season exhibition than are named to all three All-NBA teams combined -- and that's to say nothing of how hard it is to make the First Team.

Perhaps nothing illustrates that better than Lillard joining Clyde Drexler and Bill Walton, both Hall of Famers, as the only Trail Blazers in franchise history to make an All-NBA First Team (and both Drexler and Walton only made First Team as Blazers once).

What's more, Lillard is just the seventh Trail Blazer to make any All-NBA team, joining Walton, Drexler, Maurice Lucas, Jim Paxson, Brandon Roy and LaMarcus Aldridge. Basically, if there was any question about Lillard's status as one best players in franchise history, making First Team All-NBA ends that debate. He'll need to have the same kind of success that Walton and Drexler had in the playoffs to have claim to the top spot once his career in Portland is over, but six season in, he's already well on his way.