Evan Turner Discusses Dump Truck Crashing Into His Pool

On Wednesday morning, a dump truck carrying a load of dirt flew off the road and landed in Evan Turner's pool prior to the forward leaving his home for shootaround. Turner discussed the experience, which including his personal chef saving the life of the driver of the truck, prior to Wednesday's game versus the Spurs at the Moda Center. A few of his comments have been transcribed below...

Where were you when the truck fell into your pool?

Evan Turner: "I was in bed, just getting ready to get up and go get my breakfast and go to practices and then literally you hear something — thump, thump, thump — and it’s a truck, a truck in the pool. My chef, Kenny, he’s the one that really helped the dude out, saved the dude’s life. He did a big job. First response came quick, very efficient, and saved the guy’s life. It was a blessing, especially before Christmas."

Did the house rattle?

Evan Turner: "I thought it was my Christmas tree because my Christmas tree had fell, so honestly after that had happened before I just thought it was a domino effect, like it hit something and them something else hit something and something else hit something. You heard a big thump, a few thumps, it was pretty crazy. That was it."