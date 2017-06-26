The Draft Is Over, But Olshey Isn't Done

On Monday, Trail Blazers president of basketball operations Neil Olshey and head coach Terry Stotts introduced forward/center Zach Collins from Gonzaga and forward Caleb Swanigan of Purdue, both selected in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, to the media at the team’s practice facility in Tualatin. After months of preparation, the press conference represented the end of the draft process, Olshey referred to as one of the team’s main “player acquisition vehicles.”

“We’re incredibly pleased with what we were able to accomplish in the draft with both of these guys and they are going to contribute,” said Olshey of Collins and Swanigan, who were selected with the 10th and 26th picks, respectively, during last Thursday’s NBA Draft in Brooklyn. “They’re going to earn their minutes like everybody that comes into the organization, they’re going to fight for whatever minutes they get, but their the kind of people, we believe, that’s important for them. From a talent standpoint, we’re incredibly pleased we were able to get both of these guys.”

But while Olshey might be excited about what both Collins, who Portland acquired from Sacramento in exchange for the draft rights to Justin Jackson and Harry Giles, and Swanigan bring to the team, that doesn’t mean he’s done trying to improve a roster that went 41-41 last season and was swept by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2017 Western Conference playoffs. Though the Trail Blazers already have 15 players under guaranteed contracts for next season and have only the mid-level exception for which to sign free agents, Olshey said that neither factor would keep him from trying to upgrade the roster prior to the start of the 2017-18 season.

“Until we get to October and training camp starts, the roster is always in a state of flux,” said Olshey during Monday’s press conference. “We’re always looking to upgrade and we’re always looking to accelerate what we’ve been trying to build the last couple of years.”

In the run up to the 2017 Draft, many Trail Blazers’ fans were hoping the team would use one or all of their first-round picks to trade for veteran players, especially after news broke that multiple teams were taking offers for all-star caliber players. When that didn’t happen — costs for acquiring said players were reportedly astronomical — some of those fans felt as though the team missed an opportunity to take a step forward, though to hear Olshey speak on Monday, perhaps those hopes are not yet dashed.

“Right now we’ve got 15 guys, there’s still a lot of work to do,” said Olshey. “We’re going to explore every opportunity to get better if there’s a player available.”

Though they won’t mortgage their future to do so, which was the overarching takeaway from Olshey’s comments regarding roster moves yet to be made. While they are currently the youngest team in the NBA and could certainly use an infusion of veteran talent, skipping steps and taking shortcuts when trying to build a team that can ultimately contend for a championship is a risk, one Olshey isn’t willing to take at this point.

“Nobody is saying this is all about youth and just the future and long term,” said Olshey. “What it’s about is building this thing the right way so it’s sustainable, so we can compete now and into the future. One thing I think we’ve all learned…. there are no quick fixes. Quick fixes create problems, that’s what they do and that’s not what we’ve been about here. We’ve been about building something that can be sustainable on a long term basis, and we’re going to be competitive while we do it. That’s why we got two of the most competitive guys in this draft because we know they’re going to raise the bar in practice, in games and in workouts every day.”