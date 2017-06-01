Deveney: Multiple Teams Interested In Portland's Draft Picks

Anyone who has paid attention to comments made by Trail Blazers' president of basketball operations Neil Olshey regarding the three first round picks Portland owns in the upcoming NBA Draft knows the team is open to trading one or more of those picks. Olshey said as much to NBA.com's Scott Howard-Cooper at the Draft Combine a few weeks back, noting that the team will "absolutely push our chips in" if there's an opportunity to trade picks for proven NBA talent. Short story short: Olshey has stated in no uncertain terms that all options, including trades, are on the table.

So while that much isn't really news, we still don't know which teams, if any, might be interested in acquiring one or more of Portland's picks, which fall at No. 15, No. 20 and No. 26. But according to Sean Deveney at the Sporting News, both New York teams have inquired about obtaining a first-rounder from the Trail Blazers...

Portland owns the No. 15, 20 and 26 picks in this draft, and several teams are eager to get into that mix. The Knicks have inquired about some combination of the Blazers’ picks, a source said, and those talks are ongoing. New York has the eighth pick and could trade down for a combination of picks, though the preference for the Knicks is to keep their pick and add one of Portland’s. The Nets have inquired, too, and that could be interesting because of the Nets’ ability to absorb salary. Brooklyn stands to have about $40 million in cap space next summer, and without much to offer big-time free agents, leveraging that space to accumulate picks with bad contracts would make sense for the Nets, who will see the No. 1 pick swapped to Boston this year, and have next year’s pick sent to the Celtics, too.

Deveney then goes on to note that Portland's main motivations are financial, with the primary goal being to use one or more of the picks in exchange for luxury tax relief. That doesn't exactly jibe with Olshey's previous comments, particularly those about owner Paul Allen's willingness to spend and how financial concerns are rarely considered when making personnel decisions, but the reality of the luxury tax is it's punitive enough, both in terms of real dollars and limits on roster flexibility, to make every team consider the repercussions. That's the whole point of a luxury tax.

In general, there seems to be a sense among the national media that getting potential future tax payments in check after a disappointing 2016-17 season is Portland's primary motivator at this point, though it's hard to tell if that notion based off of anything more than the assumption that having the second-highest payroll for a team that went 41-41 is untenable. While that's certainly not ideal, it might not be as much of an issue as it's made out to be. But one thing is certain: we'll know for what their primary goals are by the nature of the trades they make before and during the Draft, which is scheduled for June 22.