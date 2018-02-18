Dame Lets His Guard Down At All-Star Weekend

LOS ANGELES -- Sunday night at Staples Center, Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will join the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden as one of the 24 players selected to play in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game (tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. on TNT). After missing out on the midseason exhibition the last two seasons, Lillard isn’t taking his third All-Star game for granted, especially since it’s relatively close to home.

“It's always an honor to be an all-star, period, but to be here for a third time in my six years, it's truly an honor,” said Lillard after Saturday’s practice. “In California, a lot of my family was able to make the trip without it being a hassle. Some people was able to drive up, short drive from Oakland.”

Not only does making the All-Star weekend afford Lillard a rare in-season opportunity to spend quality time with family, it also gives him a chance to rub elbows with some of the players who he’s developed relationship with over his six years in the league. While Lillard said he’s not typically all that interested in conversing with the completion for most of the season, the collegial nature of All-Star weekend allows for even the fiercest of competitors to relax enough to have a good time with players they’re usually trying to best.

Case in point: while Lillard admitted to not much caring for Golden State forward Draymond Green, one of his teammates for the 2018 All-Star Game, when they’re playing against each other, he did said he was looking forward to being on the same side with one of the players he’s gotten to know personally over the last few seasons.



"I don't think it's viewed as a tourist attraction, but I think Portland would be a lot of peoples' style, I think it would be a lot of peoples' speed, more than they might even know." -- @Dame_Lillard on Portland potentially hosting an All-Star game. pic.twitter.com/0yiHHdeOZC — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) February 18, 2018

“Me and Draymond, we interact,” said Lillard. “I don't interact too much with players around the league, even the ones that I know, but I would say I speak to Draymond as much as anybody. Well, Tim Frazier more than anybody, but as far as players not on my team, I talk to Draymond a lot.”

For his part, the Golden State forward, who was selected 29 picks after Lillard during the 2012 NBA Draft, said he too was excited at the opportunity to play alongside one of Oakland’s favorite sons.

“We kind of built a relationship at the (draft) combine, kind of just hit it off with people I had never met and then we met and kind of stayed in touch,” said Green, who will be playing in his third consecutive All-Star game Sunday night. “We talk and we see each other sometimes, text. He's had a couple functions back at home in Oakland where I'll go show my support. I think he does a great job in the community. But Dame is just a great guy, a fantastic player and even better person. Definitely looking forward to playing with him, maybe I can get a couple assists.”

And this year, with the traditional “East vs. West” format being scrapped, players have the chance to suit up alongside players that they’ve never had the chance to run with, even at previous All-Star games.

“I can't wait, I'm excited,” said Toronto’s Kyle Lowry of being on the same All-Star team as Lillard. “I’m tired of playing against him, get a chance to play with him. He's an all-star. He's unbelievable, his demeanor is great, I'm a friend of his. Just getting an opportunity to be out there and talk with him and cheer him on will be fun. That's the part about it is cheering on the other guys that you've got to consistently compete against. It's pretty fun to cheer with them.”

After Sunday’s game, Lillard will likely go back to keeping to himself and his teammates as they try to improve their position in the Western Conference during the stretch run of the season. But for one weekend, there’s room for friendship.