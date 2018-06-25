CJ McCollum Tours The NBA Draft With Commissioner Adam Silver

Once a year for the last five years, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum gets together with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to discuss a host of issues surrounding the NBA and basketball in general. Last year, McCollum asked Commissioner Silver about some difficult topics, such as teams declining invitations to visit the White House, sports gambling and the NBA's drug testing program in an age where an increasing number of states are legalizing marijuana use.

This year, rather than the duo engaging in another sitdown, the Commissioner squires CJ on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn before the start of the 2018 NBA Draft...



Chopping it up with the Commissioner wasn't McCollum's only involvement with last week's draft. Working for the folks at Players Tribune, McCollum facilitated fan chats with DeAndre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Michael Porter Jr. who were selected, first, tenth and fifteenth, respectively, in last Thursday's Draft.