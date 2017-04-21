Blazers Weigh In On Whether Game Three Is A 'Must-Win'

After suffering through a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena Wednesday night in Game Two, Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless pulled no punches about the importance of Game Three, scheduled to take place Saturday night at the Moda Center. Down 2-0 in their first-round, best-of-seven series versus, Harkless noted that, while the Trail Blazers are not yet on the brink of elimination, they have little to no room for error.

“It’s a must-win game, for sure,” said Harkless, who finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in Portland’s 110-81 loss to Golden State in Game Two. “We’ve got to win that game. If we want a chance to win the series, we have to win Game Three.”

After Portland’s practice Friday afternoon at the facility in Tualatin, a number of Harkless’ teammates were asked if they too felt as though Game Three was a must-win. Here’s what they had to say…

DAMIAN LILLARD

“I mean, pretty much. You don’t want to go into Game Four down 3-0. That’s dangerous territory. I think we’ll feel a lot better if we went into Game Four 2-1 looking to tie it up.”

CJ MCCOLLUM

“That must-win stuff sounds so… every game is a must-win in the playoffs. I think every game is a game we need. Game One was a must-win, Game Two was a must-win and now we’re in this position to where we’re at home — gotta protect home court — and they say it’s not a series until somebody loses at home, so we need to make sure we win.”

EVAN TURNER

“You’ve got to take full advantage of homecourt, it’s so hard to win on the road. Got to take full advantage of homecourt, especially being down 2-0 and everything else like that, you’ve kind of got to stop the momentum, their momentum, and the bleeding in some way.”