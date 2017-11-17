Blazers Host Second Annual 'Pride Night' Versus Kings

The Portland Trail Blazers host the Sacramento Kings Saturday night at the Moda Center in the second game of a back-to-back between the two teams. The game will be the Trail Blazers' last in Portland for almost two weeks, as they head east for a five-game road trip starting Monday in Memphis, so if you're in the mood for some live NBA basketball, consider finding your way to the Moda Center Saturday night.

Basketball isn't the only reason to attend Saturday, as you'll also have the opportunity to support the LGBTQIA+ community at the Trail Blazers' second annual Pride Night.

"I'm very fortunate to be part of a night like this where we embrace diversity, equity and inclusion of all others," said Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts. "To have respect for people of different cultures, people of different backgrounds, different heritages, different frames of reference. Here in Portland it's something that sets us apart, and certainly it's important that we're all in this together."

To celebrate, the team is wrapping a "RIP CITY" sign in rainbow colors that will be located at entry A18 on the concourse and selling Rip City Pride t-shirts as the Item of the Game available at the Rip City Clothing Company. Those in attendance will also be treated to a rendition of the National Anthem by the Portland Lesbian Choir.

But while Pride Night is a celebration, it's also an opportunity to raise money for the local LGBTQIA+ community. The night’s 5050 raffle, silent auction on the Moda Center concourse, and retail sales will benefit the Q Center, whose mission is to provide "a safe space to support and celebrate LGBTQ diversity, equity, visibility and community building."

The limited-edition Gameday Poster, designed by a Q Center artist, will be available for purchase at Rip City Clothing Company, with those proceeds also going to the Q Center.

Between the events, performances and fundraisers, Pride Night is a testament to the Trail Blazers' stated purpose of bringing people together, creating extraordinary moments and lasting memories through the power of sports.

"I couldn’t be more proud to play for a city and organization that embraces people from all cultures," said Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard. "It’s really important to me, and it’s really important to this organization."