Anunoby, Allen Get 'Good Vibes' From Meetings With Blazers

To state the obvious: NBA teams would prefer to see players play when they host pre-draft workouts at their own practice facilities. But sometimes that’s not the case, for reasons ranging from injuries to the fear of hurting their draft stock by being out-played by supposedly lesser competition. While sitting out a workout certainly isn’t ideal, at least from the perspective of the teams, it’s not a make or break in terms of getting drafted, especially if you still end up meeting with the interested teams.

That was the case for Indiana forward OG Anunoby and Texas center Jarrett Allen, both of whom met with the Trail Blazers at their facility in Tualatin despite not participating in on-court drills and scrimmages.

For Anunoby, a defensive-minded 6-8 combo forward who averaged 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in his second and final season with the Hoosiers, there was never any chance he would be able to workout for any team after suffering a season-ending knee injury in mid-January. But he did make the rounds meeting with teams, including the Trail Blazers, who Anunoby said were particularly interested in what he could bring to the team from a defensive standpoint.

“It went well,” said Anunoby of the meeting. “They talked about defensive versatility, being able to guard multiple positions, switch on anyone and how much it helps the defense if you have guys who can do that.”

Given Portland’s issues on defense last season — they spent much of the season ranked near the bottom of the league in terms of defensive efficiency — Anunoby said it was easy to see what role he might fill should the Trail Blazers use one of their three picks to select him Thursday night.

PHOTOS » 2017 Pre-Draft Press Conference In New York City June 21, 2017

“They talked about how I’d fit with the team, what they liked about me and even stuff I need to work on,” said Anunoby, who grew up in Missouri after being born in the United Kingdom. “I could see myself there.”

While some have speculated that Anunoby’s knee injury might keep the 19 year-old sidelined for the majority of what would be his rookie season, he said Wednesday that he’s suffering no discomfort from the injury and expects to be cleared for all activity sometime in October or November.

Then there’s Allen, who came to Portland but did not workout due to a minor ankle sprain suffered while working out for another team. But he was still able to make it to the team’s practice facility in Tualatin for a meeting that, according to Allen, revolved mostly around defense, as was the case with Anunoby’d meeting.

“Every team has an area I can come in and help,” said Allen, who averaged 13.4 points on 57 percent shooting, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game during his first and only season at Texas. “(Portland) said they didn’t do so well last year about (defense). I think they said I could come in and help with that.”

And like Anunoby, Allen came away from his meeting in Portland feeling good about the prospect of playing for the Trail Blazers, even if he wasn’t able to show what he’s capable of on the court.

“They felt good about me,” said Allen. “The vibe I got from the meeting, it was a good vibe. Everything went well.”