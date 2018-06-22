After Two Workouts, Blazers Draft Simons With 24th Pick

The second workout must have gone well!

With the 24th pick in the 2018 Draft the Trail Blazers selected Anfernee Simons, a 19 year old guard who played at IMG Academy after deciding to forgo playing at Louisville. Simons was the only player who worked out twice for the Trail Blazers at their facility in Tualatin, coming in the first time on June 4 and returning for the Trail Blazers' last workout on June 19.

"It just shows that they like me a lot and want me a lot and they want to see me play again," said Simons after his second workout with the Trail Blazers. "Obviously they haven't seen me play that much, so they wanted to see me play live. Pretty good for me."

The 6-4, 180 pounder averaged 23.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals in 20 games during his senior season at Edgewater High School in Orlando. He played the year before he at Montverde Academy for coach Kevin Byle, who also coached Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and D'Angelo Russell.

Simons committed to play at Louisville for the 2017-18 season, but decommitted after the program came under federal investigation. Given that, he was one of the most unknown players in the 2018 Draft, though the Trail Blazers obviously saw enough to select him at no. 24.