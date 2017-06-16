2017 Mock Draft Roundup: One Workout To Go Edition

For the most part, the run up to the 2017 NBA Draft has been relatively quiet, or at least that was the case until Friday afternoon's report that the Celtics and 76ers were in advanced discussions regarding swapping picks -- Boston has the first overall pick, Philadelphia the third. That probably doesn't have much influence on what the Trail Blazers do with their three picks -- assuming it actually happens, which is in no way a guarantee -- but it at least signals that perhaps the wheeling and dealing that is often associated with draft night is about to kick into gear. And in that, the Trail Blazers, a team that has emphatically declared they're willing to explore any and all options to improve upon their 41-41 record from last season, could very well become involved.

But until something does happen, we have to assume the Trail Blazers are going to select three players with the No. 15, No. 20 and No. 26 picks in the 2017 Draft, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey and his staff have almost certainly narrowed down their list of targets, though one assumes they're not entirely locked in on who they're going to select with any of their three picks, especially with one more pre-draft workout scheduled for Monday at the team's facility in Tualatin.

So here are the best guesses from those who cover the draft and the NBA in general as to which players the Trail Blazers might select -- or in some instances, which players they think they should select -- once they're on the clock.

15. John Collins | Wake Forest | PF | 6-10 | 225

He went from 7.3 points and 54.7 percent shooting as a freshman in 2015-16 to 19.2 and 62.2, respectively, this season while playing against the very good competition of the ACC. The offense, beyond scoring inside and capitalizing on offensive rebounds is very much a work in progress. But defensively, although hurt by foul trouble, he is active and could develop into a rebounder and shot blocker in the NBA.

20. Bam Adebayo | Kentucky | C | 6-10 | 250

He can play with some power inside or use mobility to score in transition, complete with the leaping ability that could lead to finishing a lot of lobs. Beyond potential as a rebounder and the ability to play in open court, though, Adebayo needs to show he can expand his game on offense. He would ideally be paired with a big who can hit a shot or score from the post… or as part of a team with a dynamic set of scoring guards.

26. Ivan Rabb | California | PF | 6-10 | 215

Rabb is an old man compared to much of the rest of the projected draft class – a sophomore – who was a lottery candidate a year ago while playing with eventual No. 3 pick Jaylen Brown and second-rounder Tyrone Wallace before returning to school. Rabb remains a candidate for the teens, with the ability to score inside, either from the post with a nice touch or on the run with good mobility, and rebounds. But he will need to improve to make an impact when he moves away from the paint.

15. UNC SF Justin Jackson

20. UCLA PF T.J. Leaf

26. PF Isaiah Hartenstein

15. Harry Giles

Duke

Freshman

Forward

Teams are still taking a wait-and-see attitude on Giles. He was very impressive in a pro-day workout in New York last week. He showed no real ill effects from his knee injuries. He was bouncy and active and reminded some scouts why they fell in love with him as the potential No. 1 pick before his latest knee injury.

The key will be the medical results. Giles, like many of the other top prospects in the draft, didn't go through the combine medical testing and chose instead to do a private physical. Once teams get a look at those results, we'll have a better feel for whether No. 15 is too high or too low. But if feels like extraordinary value for the Blazers here.

20. Edrice Adebayo

Kentucky

Freshman

Forward

This is the second first-rounder for the Blazers. They've been shopping this around and at least one team, the Knicks, appears interested. It's doubtful Portland keeps all three first-round picks.

Adebayo is steadily rising back up draft boards and a very strong pro day has scouts buzzing again, especially at the terrific feet that allow him to guard multiple positions.

Whether this pick is for the Blazers or someone else, there's real value there.

26. Isaiah Hartenstein

Germany

Age: 18

Forward

This is the third pick for the Blazers, and it makes sense that they'd invest in a draft-and-stash prospect with at least one of them.

Hartenstein is an athletic big man who lacks refinement in his game. The Blazers can keep him overseas for another year or two.

(Note, these are players Goodman thinks would be good fits, not how he thinks the draft will play out)

15. Ike Anigbogu

UCLA

Freshman

Center

Portland has three picks in the first round, but don't expect the Blazers to use all of them to add to their current roster. They'll probably deal one or take an overseas player they can stash because they already have a ton of youth.

The most glaring need is up front, and there are plenty of options on the board, such as Anigbogu, Jarrett Allen and Justin Patton. We're going with Anigbogu, who is big, strong and long and can rebound and finish.

20. Harry Giles

Duke

Freshman

Forward

General manager Neil Olshey should roll the dice on Giles. Once considered the favorite to be selected first overall, he underwent multiple knee surgeries before getting on the court for Duke, and was nearly a nonfactor after that.

If Giles can get back even close to what he once was, Portland would have a steal. And with three picks, the Blazers can afford to take a risk here.

26. Andzejs Pasecniks

Latvia

Age: 21

Center

A 7-foot-2 native of Latvia, Pasecniks is a project, but with a trio of first-round picks and no shortage of young guys on the roster, the Blazers can stash him overseas to see if he develops.

He's agile, he has good hands and footwork and he could be someone who makes an impact down the line. He's the ideal type of guy to take here for Portland.

15. Justin Patton, C, Creighton

Patton is the rare one-and-done redshirt freshman. He's a 7-foot forward who averaged 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds in just 25.3 minutes while helping Creighton stay ranked for much of the season despite the loss of Maurice Watson. He's a work in progress, sure. But he's also a player with an undeniably high ceiling.

20. Harry Giles, PF, Duke

Giles has reportedly looked way better in recent workouts than he ever did at Duke, which is encouraging and the reason why somebody will take a flyer on him in the first round. Will Giles ever become what so many projected him to become -- i.e., the next Chris Webber? Honestly, I'm not sure. But he might. So he's worth a gamble in the 20s - and perhaps even in the teens.

26. Anzejs Pasecniks, C, Latvia

The Blazers have three first-round picks. So they could trade this one or use it on a draft-and-stash option. If they choose the latter, Pasecniks is an obvious option. He's an athletic big who can play either frontcourt position. And it's possible he could play in the NBA next season, if the franchise that selects him prefers.

15. Portland Trail Blazers: F/C John Collins, Wake Forest

Collins has really impressed in workouts, particularly with 3-point range that he didn’t show in college. His ability to play power forward and center and punish mismatches makes him valuable, and the Blazers could use that flexibility and potential in their crowded-but-mediocre frontcourt.

20. Portland Trail Blazers (via Memphis Grizzlies): C Andzejs Pasecniks, Latvia

Though he’s 7-2 and from Latvia, Pasecniks isn't Kristaps Porzingis. He lacks his countryman’s guard skills, but Pasecniks shows great aggressiveness and skill in attacking. He needs to add strength, but Pasecniks is one of the most intriguing players in this class.

26. Portland Trail Blazers (via Cleveland Cavaliers): PG Jawun Evans, Oklahoma State

There’s no way a team with as crowded a rotation as Portland should keep all three of its first-rounders, but if they do, don’t be surprised if they’re the team to snag Evans, the only point guard worthy of being a non-lottery first-rounder.

15. Trail Blazers: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina | Junior

Justin Jackson won't be as dominant in the NBA as he was for North Carolina this year, but he projects as the sort of small forward who fits well as the fifth starter on a playoff team. He can hit threes, he hustles, his defense will be solid, and his length will flummox teams on both ends of the floor. Think of him like Otto Porter on this year's Wizards, but on a rookie deal in Portland, instead of the max deal that Otto Porter's about to get in DC. It's a good fit.

20. Blazers: Harry Giles, PF, Duke | Freshman

Everyone knows the story by now: Giles was the No. 1 recruit in this class for most of his high school career until knee injuries derailed him, and then he arrived at Duke, where injuries slowed him all over again. The red flags are pretty clear here. And yet, if he can stay healthy and rediscover some of the open-floor athleticism and explosion at the rim that made him a star to begin with, he'd be a major steal this low in the draft. Someone will roll the dice on him in this range, and the Blazers can afford to get weird if they keep all three picks.

26. Blazers: T.J. Leaf, PF, UCLA | Freshman

T.J. Leaf probably won't be good enough on defense to start at the next level, but he's so skilled as a passer and shooter that he'll have value wherever he lands. Compare Leaf to someone like Ivan Rabb. Both have weaknesses that limit their ceiling, but Leaf's strengths are a much better fit with the wide-open game that's being played all over the league. The Blazers probably won't keep all three first round picks, but Leaf would have value either in Portland, or as a low-cost attachment to whichever ghastly contract Portland's trying to dump in two weeks.

(Johnson, like Goodman, puts together his mock by best fit)

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA | Freshman

Portland could look to package this pick, one of three it has in the first round, with a contract as part of a cap-space-clearing move. If they keep the pick, however, the Blazers can take a chance on a rim-protector with a limited track record but plenty of room to grow. Anigbogu played only 13 minutes per game for the Bruins last season, yet he would have rated out as one of the top shot blockers in the power conferences if he met the playing time threshold. Though Portland struck gold with the February deal that netted center Jusuf Nurkic, the Blazers’ defense, which ranked No. 21 in efficiency last season, remains too porous to support a deep playoff run. Anigbogu would help.

20. Portland Trail Blazers: Terrance Ferguson, SG, Australia | Age: 19

Assuming, like at No. 15, that Portland actually uses this pick, it would have a hard time resisting a high-upside prospect with top-shelf athleticism. Ferguson underwhelmed in his lone season with the Adelaide 36ers of the National Basketball League. (He averaged just 4.6 points in 15.2 minutes per game and sank only 31.4% of his three-point attempts.) And he doesn’t come with the likelihood of a major instant impact, but if you squint hard enough, the outlines of a 3-and-D starter are there. The Blazers’ stuffed perimeter corps would enable them to avoid rushing Ferguson into more than he can handle. There just aren’t a ton of minutes to go around in Portland for a raw teenager right now.

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Frank Jackson, G, Duke | Freshman

If Portland plans on keeping guards Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum together long-term, this isn’t a favorable situation playing-time-wise for Jackson. But the lack of a major minutes load early on isn’t necessarily a bad thing for his development. With Lillard and McCollum anchoring the backcourt, the Blazers can bring Jackson along slowly while he sands off some of the rougher edges of his game (like poor shot selection and erratic defensive effort). Portland lavished Allen Crabbe and Evan Turner with massive contracts last summer, but there’s room there for an athletic third guard on a cheap deal who can play the 1 and the 2.

15. Portland — Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina. Jackson was the ACC’s Player of the Year after averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists and leading UNC to a national championship. The knocks on him are that he was not a great rebounder or defensive player, signs that he is not a top-level athlete and that he is already 22 years old. But Jackson is a solid all-around wing who can handle the ball and make plays as well as shoot for himself. The Blazers have three picks in this draft, and could consider a big man, but they need help on the wing, too.

20. Portland (from Memphis) — Jarrett Allen, C, Texas. Allen has some pretty high offensive upside — he is raw but is a strong finisher in the paint and needs to add a jumper. Allen has gotten consideration from lottery teams, but some number of the pack of lottery-type big men are going to sweat out a fall on draft night, and that could mean guys like Patton, Allen, Leaf and John Collins. The Blazers like Bell, too, but he could be gone by this point. And, of course, with three picks, the Blazers might also deal No. 20.

26. Portland (from Cleveland) — P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina. Again, the Blazers might not actually make this pick, but if they do, they might have a chance to focus on a particular weakness — their inability to defend the perimeter. Dozier is a big guard (6-6.75 with a 6-11 wingspan) and an intense defender, something the Blazers need.



Kurt Helin, NBCSports.com

15. Portland Trail Blazers: O.G. Anunoby, SF, Indiana. He has impressive physical tools for an NBA wing — 6’8″, athletic — who is already a good defender and can become elite on that end of the court (something Portland needs). He’s got a lot of work to do on the offensive end to better take advantage of that athleticism, he’s got to develop a more consistent shot from three, but lots of potential here.

20. Portland Trail Blazers: Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA. He’s got good size — 6’10” with long arms, he’s very strong — and is quick off the floor, which helps with rebounding and shot blocking, but the rest of his game needs polish.

26. Portland Trail Blazers: Jordan Bell, PF, Oregon. Long Beach’s own, the 6’9” power forward helped his cause at the combine by standing out defensively in 5-on-5 work, plus testing well athletically. His strength and energy lets him guard positions 3-5. He’s fantastic in transition and can finish lobs and plays around the rim, but is otherwise limited offensively.

15. Harry Giles, PF, Duke

A surprise pick here. With three first-round picks the Trail Blazers can afford to take a home-run swing on the biggest risk-reward pick since Joel Embiid. And I don't believe Giles will last until 20, when the Trail Blazers have their next selection. Leading into Giles' senior year of high school, he was one of the top three or so talents in this stacked draft -- then he tore an ACL for the second time. Giles is a gifted athlete who talent evaluators would mention in the same breath as Chris Webber and Kevin Garnett. If you watched Giles last season, you barely caught glimpses of that as he recovered from two knee injuries over the past calendar year. But he was once that good. The risk here is huge; so is the reward. He could become an All-Star, or he could never see a minute of NBA playing time.

20. TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

A tall, white power forward from UCLA who can rebound and make 3s? Wait, I think I've heard this one before. No, Leaf isn't Kevin Love 2.0, but the comparison has some merit. Leaf is the type of guy who will fit on any NBA team, as that 46.8 percent 3-point shooting clip in college would suggest. A safe pick for the Blazers after the risky Giles pick at 15.

26. Bam Adebayo, C, Kentucky

Is he a tight end or a basketball player? Well, if the NBA doesn't work out, the NFL is only a phone call away. Adebayo was one of the most physically imposing players in college basketball last season, and at a cut 6-10 and 250 pounds, he'll be able to come into the league immediately and bang with 10-year veterans down low. He's no creative offensive force, but Adebayo can make a difference on both ends of the court based on sheer size, athleticism and motor. He could easily go eight to 10 spots higher than this.

15. Luke Kennard (Duke, SG, Sophomore)

20. Terrance Ferguson (Australia, SG, 18)

26. D.J. Wilson (Michigan, PF, Sophomore)

15. Terrance Ferguson | SG/SF | Adelaide | freshman

The Blazers are in a fascinating position in this draft: three first-round picks with roster that has high priced veterans at almost every position. In a perfect world, Portland would be able to find a small forward and power forward who defend and stretch the floor. Ferguson could fill that need at the three. He's a major athlete with lots of potential as a shooter.

20. Rodions Kurucs | SF | Barcelona

Kurucs is a good pick for a team with three first-rounders because he could be a draft-and-stash guy as a rookie. He's got good size, a promising shooting stroke and reportedly high basketball IQ. Portland should be thrilled to have the chance to draft him at No. 20.

26. Tyler Lydon | F | Syracuse | sophomore

If the Blazers keep all three first rounders, it would make sense to target a stretch four with one of them. Lydon can be that guy. He broke out as a freshman during Syracuse's unlikely run to the Final Four, but slipped under the radar this year in large part because Cuse missed the tournament completely. He's a tougher rebounder than his reputation would suggestion, but shooting is the foundation of his game.

15. Portland Trail Blazers – Jarrett Allen (C, Texas)

Yes, Jusuf Nurkic is in Portland and firmly established as the team’s center. No, the Blazers should not be done adding frontcourt talent. The Meyers Leonard contract (and his unplayable nature right now) make this a palatable pick and I’m very high on Allen. The one-and-done big man from Texas is still raw but he’s a tremendous athlete and the Blazers can afford to let him develop. It helps that he is the best player on the board but the fit is a snug one as well.

20. Portland Trail Blazers – Isaiah Hartenstein (PF, Germany)

Portland should absolutely be looking to move one or more of their three first round picks. If they stay put, though, it makes all the sense in the world to take the best international player available in this spot. Hartenstein isn’t a player that I’m fawning over by any means but it is easy to see what the skill set could be on the high side. That’s what the Blazers would be banking on with this investment.

26. Portland Trail Blazers – Derrick White (PG/SG, Colorado)

The concept of adding a backup point guard in Portland has been a theme throughout our mock draft season. This time around, the Blazers do that yet again while also adding upside and versatility. White is a player that becomes even more impressive on every viewing and his combination of basketball IQ and skill set would be tantalizing this late in the first round. White could play point guard and/or with either C.J. McCollum or Damian Lillard if things go according to plan. That’s always a plus.

15. Jarrett Allen | C | Texas | freshman

The Blazers are in the enviable position of having talent up and down the roster and plenty of room to grow young players. Allen would be a nice change of pace off the bench behind Jusuf Nurkic, and Portland could take its time in bringing the Texas standout along as an NBA prospect.

20. Tyler Lydon | F | Syracuse | sophomore

The Blazers could use some scoring punch in the frontcourt to take the burden off of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. While Portland might be able to snag Lydon with one of its later picks, the Blazers would be better off not taking the chance of another team selecting him before No. 26.

26. Terrance Ferguson | SG/SF | Adelaide | freshman

With three picks late in the first-round, the Blazers can take a swing on an unproven international prospect with a ton of upside -- so we're penciling them in for Ferguson with their last pick in the top 30.