Fifth Annual Rip City 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament Returns to the Rose Quarter July 28-29

PORTLAND, Ore. (May 22, 2018) – The Fifth Annual Rip City 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament is taking over the Rose Quarter July 28-29, courtesy of Presenting Partner Les Schwab Tire Centers. One of Oregon’s premier outdoor basketball tournaments, Rip City 3-on-3 features divisions for all ages, abilities and skill levels. This year, all proceeds benefit the Trail Blazers Foundation, which invests in organizations that are improving the lives of historically underserved youth and families in our region.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this year’s Rip City 3-on-3 while supporting the Trail Blazers Foundation” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “Cultivating the game of basketball in our community is very important to us which is why we can’t wait to bring back the tournament for it’s fifth year at the Rose Quarter.”

Rip City 3-on-3 will utilize a tournament format consisting of pool play beginning Saturday morning, leading into exciting single-elimination playoffs on Sunday. The results of pool play will provide the basis for seeding teams into the championship playoff brackets. Each team will get a minimum of three scheduled games over the course of the two-day tournament. Division winners will be entered into a drawing to play at halftime of a Trail Blazers preseason game.

The tournament will feature approximately 50 courts staged throughout the Rose Quarter campus, with a variety of divisions for male and female players available for registration. Awards will be given to the teams that finish in first place in each division, and there is a cash prize for the winners of the Elite divisions. Les Schwab Tire Centers returns as the Presenting Partner in 2018, along with other event partners Nike, Sprite, First Tech Credit Union, and Toyota. If you are interested in being a sponsor for this year’s tournament, email info@ripcity3on3.com for more information.

Registration is now open at ripcity3on3.com, and teams that sign up by June 30 receive the best pricing options. Each participating player receives a free tournament t-shirt and a ticket to a Trail Blazers preseason game to open the 2018-19 season. The final registration deadline is July 20. Those interested in participating in the tournament as a vendor can apply here, http://ripcity3on3.com/vendor-application/. If you are interested in volunteering for the tournament, you can register at http://ripcity3on3.com/volunteer.

“We are excited to be a part of Rip City 3-on-3 this year, where people of all ages and abilities can be active outside, enjoying the game we all love,” said Christa Stout, Vice President of Social Responsibility for the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter and Executive Director of the Trail Blazers Foundation. “The game of basketball brings our community together, and Rip City 3-on-3 is a testament to that. As a bonus, all of the proceeds from the tournament benefit the Trail Blazers Foundation.”

The Trail Blazers Foundation has been giving back to local, underserved communities for the past seven years by offering grants and scholarships to non-profits, schools and youth. The mission of the Trail Blazers Foundation is to positively impact the lives of children and their families who have been historically underserved where they live, learn, and play. Rip City 3-on-3 embodies the “play” focus of the foundation – offering a positive environment where children and their families can get outside and be active.

A 3-point shootout, Sprite Slam Dunk Contest, youth skills challenge – featuring esteemed judges from the Trail Blazers organization – and a Nike Youth Basketball Clinic will also take place over the weekend. Awards will be given to the winners of each competition. Contestants are not required to register for the 3-on-3 tournament to participate in these additional events. The tournament is organized and managed by Eventuris, whose pedigree includes operating the largest 3-on-3 tournaments in the country.

ABOUT THE TRAIL BLAZERS FOUNDATION

The Trail Blazers Foundation is dedicated to positively impacting the lives of kids and families who have been historically underserved where they live, learn and play across Oregon and Southwest Washington. The Trail Blazers Foundation gives grants to nonprofits, schools and youth and is funded through meaningful corporate partnerships with Wells Fargo, Nike, Moda Health and CarMax, revenue from Trail Blazers license plate sales, as well as other fundraising efforts. More information is available at www.trailblazers.com/foundation.

ABOUT EVENTURIS

Eventuris owners Rick Steltenpohl and Aaron Magner have managed and activated the most successful and renowned 3on3 basketball tournaments in the United States. To reach Eventuris, email stelt@eventuris.net or call (877) 314-0992.

ABOUT LES SCHWAB TIRE CENTERS

Les Schwab Tire Centers (www.lesschwab.com) is one of the leading independent tire dealers in the United States, with more than 7,000 employees and more than 470 locations throughout Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, California, Nevada, Utah and Colorado. The company has been recognized for its business practices through several awards, including a Milestone award from the Oregon Sustainability Board, Oregon Economic and Community Development Department honors, an Environmental Excellence award from the Association of Washington Business, an Integrity Counts award from the Northern Idaho Better Business Bureau, and The Oregonian’s 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 Top Workplaces.