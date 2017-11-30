Turner, Vonleh Set Eighth Annual Coat Drive with Fred Meyer Now Through December 17

PORTLAND, Ore. (November 30, 2017) – Winter weather is approaching, and Portland Trail Blazers players Evan Turner and Noah Vonleh want to make sure local kids in need keep warm. It’s time for the Eighth Annual Fred Meyer Coat Drive, and Trail Blazers fans are asked to fill donation bins with new or gently-used coats for distribution by local Portland-metro nonprofits helping kids and their families.

To tip-off this year’s drive, Turner and Vonleh will host an event with Fred Meyer associates on Sunday, December 3rd to spread the word about helping underserved youth. The launch location is the Walker Road Fred Meyer in Beaverton.

“It’s important to me that the kids in our community are prepared for winter” Turner said. “Fred Meyer stores, along with Noah and I, invite Trail Blazers fans to join us in helping to keep Portland youth of all ages warm and dry. We’ve made it convenient by placing donation bins at 14 participating Fred Meyer locations all over the area. The season of giving has begun, so let’s all participate.”

"I am proud to be teaming up with Fred Meyer this holiday season to collect and distribute winter coats to those in need,” said Vonleh. “Fred Meyer is a tireless supporter of the Portland community and its commitment to giving back is something that I admire. As a professional athlete, I think it is important that I utilize my platform to give back to the local community and I am so honored to be a part of such a good cause to benefit the Portland community."

Over the eight years of the program, thousands of coats have been donated to local youth in need. Fans that post their donation on social media using the hashtag #FredMeyerCoatDrive have a chance to win various prizes from the Trail Blazers and Fred Meyer. Below is a list of participating Fred Meyer locations:

Fred Meyer Store // Address

Beaverton //11425 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Beaverton, OR 97005

Clackamas // 16301 SE 82nd Drive, Clackamas, OR 97015

Division //14700 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97236

Gateway // 1111 NE 102nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220

Hillsboro // 6495 SE Tualatin Valley Hwy, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Hollywood // 3030 NE Weidler St, Portland, OR 97232

Interstate // 7404 N Interstate Ave, Portland, OR 97217

Johnson Creek // 5253 SE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97266

Walker Road // 15995 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97006

Tualatin // 19200 SW Martinazzi, Tualatin, OR 97062

Oregon City // 1839 Molalla Ave, Oregon City, OR 97045

Canby // 1401 SE First, Canby, OR 97103

Sunse // 22075 NW Imbrie Dr., Hillsboro OR 97124

Gresham // 2497 SE Burnside Rd., Gresham, OR 97080