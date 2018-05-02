Fans Urged to Vote Now on Social Media for Trail Blazers’ CJ Mccollum for NBA Season-Long Community Assist Award

PORTLAND - May 2, 2018 – Fan voting for the 2017-18 Season-Long NBA Cares Community Assist Award presented by Kaiser Permanente is in full effect and will conclude on Sunday, May 6 at 8:59 p.m. PDT. Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum received the February NBA Cares Community Assist Award for his ongoing efforts to mentor and provide educational resources to youth in Portland – and is now one of the 10 nominees for the season-ending award. Chosen by fans and an NBA executive panel, the final winner will be announced at the 2018 NBA Awards presented by Kia on Monday, June 25 (5 p.m. PT, TNT) from historic Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Fans can vote for their favorite season-long award nominee via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #NBACommunityAssist and #PlayerFirstNameLastName (e.g., #CJMcCollum). The season-long award honors a player’s strong commitment to and positive impact on their community over the course of the season. The NBA and Kaiser Permanente will donate $25,000 to the winner’s charity of choice.

McCollum has created innovative spaces to help students learn and think creatively, like the CJ McCollum Dream Center that he designed and help fund for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro. In addition to hosting summer basketball camps and holiday parties in the center, McCollum works closely with local organizations like Girls, Inc., Start Making a Reader Today (SMART) and the Urban League of Portland to help underserved youth and families attend home games throughout the season.