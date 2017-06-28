Collins Shows Off Athleticism on Sport Science

There's a reason the president of basketball operations Neil Olshey traded the Trail Blazers' No. 15 and No. 20 picks up to select Zach Collins out of Gonzaga in last week's 2017 NBA Draft. The 7-0, 230 lb. center was widely considered one of -- if not the best defensive big men available in this year's draft class. Add to that a 47.6% clip from three-point range during his freshman season and it's easy to see why Olshey coveted the Las Vegas native.

Prior to the draft, Collins joined ESPN's John Brenkus on Sport Science to show off his measurables and freak athletic ability. Check out the segment below.