Boston’s Big Fourth Quarter Quiets Blazers

The Celtics used a 38-23 advantage during their fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Trail Blazers, 105-100, Friday night. Another sellout crowd of 19,575 came out to Moda Center for Portland’s ninth of 10 home games in March.

“We win each of the first three quarters, and we should play well enough defensively to hold them off, but obviously our poor shooting affected that as well,” said Head Coach Terry Stotts.

Boston erased Portland’s 12-point fourth quarter lead to take a one-point edge midway through the final period before back-to-back baskets by CJ McCollum regained Portland’s lead of four at 91-87. But ultimately Marcus Morris (30 points, 9-13 FG, 5-6 3-PT) and the Celtics proved too much, as they won their third straight game in the series.

“38 points in the fourth quarter against a good team who executes, moves the ball well and defends. You’re going to put yourself in a position you don’t want to be in,” CJ McCollum said.

McCollum scored 11 of his team-high tying 26 points (12-22 FG) in the fourth quarter. Damian Lillard joined McCollum with 26 points and added a game-best eight assists.

With the loss and a Thunder win, Portland’s lead over Oklahoma City for the Northwest Division lead and the third spot in the Western Conference sits at one game. This sets up a big matchup Sunday night in Oklahoma City, when Portland looks to extend its lead.

“It’s a good opportunity,” said Lillard about Sunday’s contest. “You can go in there and you can go up a game. It’s a big game, and it’s going to be a tough one. Every game to the finish is important.”

The Trail Blazers move to 44-28 on the season and 25-13 at Moda Center. Portland has won each of its last five road games.

TOP SCORERS

• Lillard has now scored 20+ points in 17 straight games, a career high and the fourth-longest streak in team history. No Blazer has recorded a longer streak of 20-point games in a season since Clyde Drexler scored 20+ points in 27 straight games from Dec. 30, 1987-Feb. 27, 1988.

• Al-Farouq Aminu (16 points, 7-12 FG) has scored in double figures in five straight games for the first time this season. His five steals were a new season high and one shy of his career best. Aminu led Portland in the first half in points (11), rebounds (6) and steals (3).

NOTABLES

• The Trail Blazers have wrapped up their schedule against Eastern Conference teams with an 18-12 record. That mark is Portland’s best against the East since 2014-15 (20-10).

• Portland outscored Boston in the paint, 58-32, and on the fastbreak, 17-8.

• Boston made 11 of its 18 3-point attempts (61.1%) while Portland converted just eight of its 33 shots from 3-point range (24.2%).

• Shabazz Napier sat out with left great toe soreness.

QUOTABLE

“We’re fighting for that third seed. We’re 3-0 against them, and it’s hard to beat a team four times, especially a playoff team – a good team at that.” – Ed Davis on Sunday’s game vs. Oklahoma City

LISTEN UP

NEXT UP

After playing 10 of its past 12 games in the friendly confines of the Moda Center, Portland hits the road for a three-game road trip starting with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The early tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. with broadcast on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM. Portland, winners of all three games against Oklahoma City this year, will look to sweep the Thunder franchise for the first time since 2002-03.