Blazers Welcome Wolves In Search Seventh Straight Home Win

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-22) return home for a one-game stay as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (31-18) Wednesday evening at Moda Center. Minnesota has a 2-0 lead in the four-game season series, having won both meetings between the two sides in Minneapolis earlier this season.

WATCH: NBC Sports Northwest

LISTEN: NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620

Portland is led by reigning Western Conference Player of the Week and recently crowned NBA All-Star Damian Lillard. In his sixth season, Lillard is one of just four players averaging 25 points (25.2 ppg), six assists (6.6 apg) and four rebounds (4.8 rpg) this season, joining Houston's James Harden, Cleveland's LeBron James and Golden State's Stephen Curry. Since the turn of the New Year, Portland is third in the NBA in three-point shooting at a 39.5% clip from behind the arc. Eight players are shooting well above 30% from deep in January including Evan Turner (47.8%), CJ McCollum (44.3%), Lillard (42.3%), Shabazz Napier (41%), Zach Collins (35%), Al-Farouq Aminu (34.8%) and Pat Connaughton (34.1%).

Minnesota brings two All-Star selections to the Rose City in Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler. Butler leads the Timberwolves with 21.7 points per game, while Towns adds 20 points and 12.1 rebounds.

Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m. PT with coverage on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620.