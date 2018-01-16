Blazers Tip Three-Game Homestand Versus Suns

The Portland Trail Blazers (22-21) open a three-game homestand Tuesday night at Moda Center, welcoming the Phoenix Suns (16-28). The Trail Blazers have claimed victory both meetings with the Suns this season, once on the road to open the season on October 18 and again at home on October 28.

WATCH : NBC Sports Northwest / STREAM

STREAM LISTEN : Rip City Radio 620

Pat Connaughton scored a career-high 24 points in Phoenix on Opening Night, helping the Blazers to the 124-76 win, their largest margin of victory this season. Ten days later, Damian Lillard led seven Portland players in double figures with 25 points and nine assists to claim a 114-107 victory at Moda Center.

Phoenix guard Devin Booker is avaraging 25.6 points in his last five games versus Portland. The Kentucky product is averaging 24.6 points per game this season.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Moda Center. Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd have the call on NBC Sports Northwest, while Brooke Olzendam reports from courtside. Brian Wheeler and Michael Holton describe the action on Rip City Radio 620.