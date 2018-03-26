Blazers Sweep Thunder, Strengthen Hold on Third Seed

OKLAHOMA CITY – Portland’s push toward the third seed in the Western Conference got a huge boost Sunday night, as the Trail Blazers knocked off their closest competitors – the Oklahoma City Thunder – by a 108-105 score in front of 18,203 at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

“It meant a lot to both teams. I thought we made a lot of good players defensively. We were very good when we needed to be. CJ (McCollum) made some incredible shots. Moe (Harkless) had some outstanding plays, I mean up and down the line. It was a game both teams needed, and I’m glad we got it.”

McCollum scored 14 of his game-high 34 points (14-24 FG, 5-9 3-PT) in the fourth quarter, none bigger than an 18-footer that proved to be the game-winner with 19.1 seconds to play. Al-Farouq Aminu followed with one of two free throws from the line, and Carmelo Anthony missed a would-be game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“When I took the dribble, I got so much space, I was right in front of the 3-point line, but I was like ‘I’m raising up. I’m just going to live with it,’” said McCollum on his go-ahead basket. “And I got a good look, he got a good contest, and I was able to knock it down.”

Portland’s win goes a long way toward not only securing the third seed in the West but also the Northwest Division crown. The Trail Blazers (45-28) have pushed their lead in both standings back up to two games over the Thunder (44-31), with three games of separation in the loss column.

In addition to extending its lead in the standings, Portland owns the tiebreaker after sweeping this season’s series, 4-0. This year marks the first time since 2002-03 that the Trail Blazers swept the Thunder franchise.

“You’ve got to be tough to be winded, tired, on the road, the crowd is against you, maybe a few no-calls,” said Damian Lillard, who scored 24 points for Portland. “It’s a lot of things that happened and you still find a way to get it done.”

The Trail Blazers jumped out to an early 14-2 lead as the Thunder missed their first seven shots. Portland’s lead ballooned to 17 points, 34-17, by the end of the first 12 minutes. Oklahoma City’s 17 points marked a new low in the opening quarter for a Portland opponent this season.

But for as good as the Blazers were in the first quarter, the Thunder nearly matched that performance in the second quarter. At one point mounting a 16-0 run, the Thunder narrowed their first quarter deficit to five, 57-52, by halftime. It was a close contest from that point forward.

TOP SCORERS

• Portland’s starters outscored Oklahoma City’s starting five by a count of 100-69.

• Jusuf Nurkic scored 17 points, adding 12 rebounds, and Harkless put in 16 points to join Lillard and McCollum in double digits.

• Lillard has now scored 20+ points in 18 straight games, extending his career high and marking the fourth-longest streak in team history. No Blazer has recorded a longer streak of 20-point games in a season since Clyde Drexler scored 20+ points in 27 straight games from Dec. 30, 1987-Feb. 27, 1988.

• Russell Westbrook led five Thunder players in double figures with 23 points (9-20 FG).

NOTABLES

• After going 11-for-11 from the foul line at Oklahoma City, Damian Lillard broke the franchise record for consecutive free throws made. He has now converted 60 straight free throw attempts, passing a 13-year-old record by Damon Stoudamire (57, Jan. 14-Feb. 16, 2005).

• Portland outrebounded Oklahoma City, 26-15, in the first half, and 49-39 overall.

• Maurice Harkless set a new season high and matched his career high with four blocked shots.

QUOTABLE

“It was a tough win on the road obviously. Our guys stepped up, played together. Even though, we had a big lead, they came back, we pulled it out, especially after losing two tough ones. It was a tough test, a tough challenge, and we stepped up to it.” – Evan Turner

NEXT UP

Portland plays the second of a three-game road trip against another team in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture when the Pelicans host the Trail Blazers in New Orleans on Tuesday night. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Northwest and NBC Sports Northwest Rip City Radio 620 AM. Portland will look to even the season series, with New Orleans currently holding a 2-1 lead before Tuesday’s series finale.