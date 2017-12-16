Blazers Head To Charlotte On The Heels Of Back-To-Back Victories

Riding back-to-back victories in Miami and Orlando, the Portland Trail Blazers (15-13) visit the Charlotte Hornets (10-18) Saturday night in North Carolina. Portland completed its Florida sweep Friday night with a 95-88 victory over the Magic in Orlando, led by Damian Lillard’s 21 points. The Hornets, also on a back-to-back, fell 104-98 at home to the Miami Heat on Friday.

Through six games in the month of December, Lillard is averaging 28.7 points per game to go with 5.8 assists.Forward Al-Farouq Aminu has recorded the back-to-back 15-point performances, shooting 49.3% from beyond the three-point line this season. Saturday’s win saw the return of center Jusuf Nurkić to the starting lineup after missing three games with a sprained ankle. The Bosnian big man scored nine points in 24 minutes for his return in Orlando.

All-Star point guard Kemba Walker leads the Hornets with 22.1 points per game, while veteran big man Dwight Howard leads the team with 12.4 rebounds to go with 16.4 points per game. The Hornets enter Saturday’s contest having lost four of their last five, the lone win coming at Oklahoma City on December 11.

Portland and Charlotte tip-off at 7 p.m. from Spectrum Center. Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd call the action on NBC Sports Northwest, while Brooke Olzendam reports from courtside. Brian Wheeler’s description of the matchup can be found locally on Rip City Radio 620 and the Trail Blazers mobile app.