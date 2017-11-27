Blazers Finish Five-Game Road Trip At Madison Square Garden

The Portland Trail Blazers (12-8) closeout a five-game road trip Monday night when they visit the New York Knicks (10-9) at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. It is the first meeting between the two sides in 2017-18.

Portland has won three of four to begin the trip, with wins over Memphis, Brooklyn and Washington and the only loss coming at Philadelphia. Each of the Blazers’ last two wins have been come-from-behind efforts versus the Nets and Wizards. In the latter, Portland erased a 17-point fourth quarter deficit in the Nation’s Capital behind CJ McCollum’s 24 points in the second half. Point guard Damian Lillard is averaging 28.3 points on 44.9% shooting for the trip.

The New York Knicks enter Monday’s contest reeling from back-to-back, double-digit losses at Atlanta and at Houston. Forward Kristaps Porzingis leads the Knicks with 27.3 points per game, though the Latvian big man missed the last two games with back issues. His status is uncertain for Monday night.

Tipoff is slated for 4:30pm PT on NBC Sports Northwest as Kevin Calabro and Lamar Hurd call the action from “The World’s Most Famous Arena.” Brian Wheeler has the play-by-play on Rip City Radio 620.