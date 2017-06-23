Blazers' Draft Night Graded Among NBA's Best

Entering the 2017 NBA Draft with the No. 15, 20 (acquired from Denver) and 26 (acquired from Cleveland) picks, the Portland Trail Blazers and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey had plenty of options to bolster their roster for the 2017-18 NBA season. The Blazers made their first splash by swapping the No. 15 and 20 picks with the Sacramento Kings for No. 10 pick Zach Collins of Gonzaga. Portland then held on to the No. 26 pick to select Purdue big man Caleb Swanigan.

Here is how those in the national media graded the Blazers' 2017 draft...

Chad Ford, ESPN (Insider access required):

Portland Trail Blazers: B+ The Blazers packaged Nos. 15 and 20 to move up to get Collins, one of the more underrated players in the draft. He is tough, plays with an edge, can play in the paint or on the perimeter, rebounds and blocks shots. His versatility makes him a very good pick at No. 10. He'll need to gain strength, but that will come. Swanigan is also very skilled and can play multiple positions. Conditioning is the only real issue for him. If he can stay in shape, or even get in better shape, he'll have a long career in the league. But that's a big if.

Jonathan Givony, The Vertical:

On Collins - A mobile 7-footer who burst onto the national scene with an outstanding showing in the NCAA Final Four. He put up some of the best numbers in the country on a per-40-minute basis in a backup role for Gonzaga. He rebounds and blocks shots at a good clip and shows good scoring instincts, including from 3-point range. He needs to improve his awareness, basketball IQ, and mental and physical toughness. On Swanigan - Swanigan is undersized for the center position but has a 7-3 wingspan and a strong frame. He lacks great quickness or explosiveness, which limits his finishing and shot-blocking potential. He is an instinctive scorer who has made major strides expanding his offensive game away from the rim. He shot a career-best 45 percent from 3-point range this past season, which should help him translate to the NBA more effectively. He was a dominant rebounder at the college level using his physicality, length and feel. He struggles defending in space, which could be a major issue guarding pick-and-rolls. He’s not your modern-day NBA big, but he’s a hard worker who brings production and intangibles.

Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated:

On Collins - It made little sense for the cap-starved Blazers to use all three of their first-round selections. Portland sent Nos. 15 and 20 to Sacramento for this pick, and directly address a need with Collins, perhaps the top defensive big man in this class. There’s plenty of reason to be high on him, despite his limited playing time as a freshman, and teams believe he can become a strong jump shooter and rim protector at the next level. The Blazers will hope he’s the solution in the middle to compliment Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum sooner rather than later. It’s a shrewd move by GM Neil Olshey. Grade: A On Swanigan - The Blazers add another intriguing piece to their frontcourt in Swanigan, who has one of the best stories in the draft and brings a lot of skill and toughness to the next level. He’s undersized and may struggle defensively due to slow feet, but he’s a great passer and rebounder who plays bigger than his size. This is a bit of a gamble, but a worthwhile one for Portland. He could be a unique player if he finds a way to stay on the floor. Grade: B

Andrew Lynch, FOX Sports:

Portland Trail Blazers: B I'm not big on Collins, and I don't know why the Blazers felt the need to package two first-rounders to move up and add him to their core of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Jusuf Nurkic. With that said, Collins is an intriguing, talented big man who should be a mainstay in Portland's rotation — and Swanigan is a great addition, too, beyond his incredible life story.

Jordan Schultz, Yahoo Sports:

Portland Trail Blazers: A- The Blazers wanted to create a trade package to move up and find someone exactly like Zach Collins. His body and low-post game certainly need work, but Collins fits the new-age NBA big man who can shoot it, rim-run and handle the ball. He’s a good fit next to Jusuf Nurkic, who is a true five man. Caleb Swanigan is a horse in the middle – a classic big man who will bang every night. The Purdue All-American has improved as a shooter (78 percent on free throws) and is just 20 years old, but questions persist about how his lack of foot speed will translate against high-level bigs.

Reid Forgrave and Jack Maloney, CBS Sports:

On Collins - Final pick of top tier of draft. Can do everything as a big man. Always solid, sometimes great. On Swanigan - Inspiring story, and an inspired basketball player. Elite rebounder in college, knows role in NBA.

Dickie V also approved, baby.