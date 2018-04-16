Ask the Analysts Sweepstakes | Official Rules

OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ENTRY VIA TWITTER ONLY. YOUR ENTRY AND/OR TWITTER HANDLE MAY BE USED ON AIR.

The Ask the Analyst Sweepstakes (“Promotion”) is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia, age 13 years or older, except employees, officers, and directors (and their immediate family and household members (whether or not related) of Turner Digital Basketball Services, Inc. (the “Sponsor”), 47Brand, LLC, NBA.com and their respective parents, subsidiaries, divisions, trustees, franchisees, participating vendors, distributors, advertising and promotion agencies and affiliated entities (collectively, with the Sponsor, the "Promotion Entities"). Void wherever prohibited by law. Promotion is governed by U.S. law and subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by or associated with Twitter. By entering the Promotion, you are an entrant and you agree to accept and be bound by all terms of these Official Rules and Regulations (“Official Rules”).

HOW TO ENTER: From April 20, 2018 through the last game of the Western Conference Finals (“Promotion Period”), Sponsor will conduct a national Promotion encouraging participants to enter for a chance to win a prize in one of ten (10) prize drawings. On the morning the Ask the Analyst segment will air on NBATV, Sponsor will post a tweet from @NBATV asking fans to submit a question. Entries received in reply to Sponsor’s post no later than 11:00pm ET on the day of Sponsor’s post (“Segment Entry Period”) will be eligible for the prize in connection with that segment. To enter a prize drawing for any segment, you must:

1. Reply to Sponsor’s twitter post with a question to the NBATV analysts from your Twitter handle; and

2. Use the hashtags #asktheanalysts and #sweepstakes.

Entries are limited to one per person per day during each Segment Entry Period. Your question and/or your Twitter handle may be read on air during the Ask the Analyst segment on NBATV. The question read on air will be selected in Sponsor’s sole discretion. Having your question read does not mean you have won a prize (See “How To Win” section). Entries received during one Segment Entry Period are not eligible for subsequent prize drawings. One prize awarded per person during the Promotion Period.

Be sure to follow @NBATV to allow Sponsor to send you a direct message if your entry is selected. If the privacy settings for your Twitter account are “Protected” or restricted, your Entry may not be visible to or received by Sponsor, or Sponsor may not be able to message you. All Entries are subject to verification. Creating a Twitter account is free at www.Twitter.com. Sponsor is not responsible for entries or notifications not received due to an entrant’s account settings. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means will be void. The Promotion Entities are not responsible for misdirected, incomplete, lost, late, illegible, undelivered, inaccurate or delayed entries, or for technical, hardware, or software failures of any kind, lost or unavailable network connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or delayed computer transmissions or other errors or problems which may limit or affect a person’s ability to participate in the Promotion, whether human, mechanical, typographical, printing, electronic, network or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the Promotion, including, without limitation, errors which may occur in connection with the administration of the Promotion, the processing of entries, the announcement of the prizes or in any Promotion-related materials. Promotional Entities are not responsible for any changes to or unavailability of the Twitter service that may interfere with the Promotion (including nay limitations, restrictions, or conditions on Sponsor’s ability to use Twitter for the Promotion as set forth herein that are not acceptable to Sponsor) or the ability of an entrant to timely enter, receive notices or communicate with Sponsor via Twitter. In the event of sabotage, acts of God, terrorism or threats thereof, computer virus or other events or causes beyond the Sponsor’s control, which corrupt the integrity, administration, security or proper operation of the Promotion, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to disqualify entrants and/or modify, cancel or suspend the Promotion. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the event requiring such cancellation. False or deceptive entries or acts will render the entrant ineligible. All entries must be submitted in the name of an individual person and the prize can only be awarded to the person whose name is on the winning entry. All entries become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

HOW TO WIN: One (1) entry will be randomly chosen by Sponsor from all eligible entries received within a Segment Entry Period following the end of the relevant segment. During the Promotion Period, a total of ten (10) winners will be randomly chosen.

The potential winners will be notified by direct message from Sponsor via Twitter. Potential winners must follow the instructions provided as part of the notification, which may include providing an email address, telephone number, user name, and/or other means of verification. Sponsor will attempt to contact a potential winner up to three (3) times. If a potential winner (i) cannot be reached directly, (ii) does not respond to Sponsor within twelve (12) hours of the first notification attempt, (iii) is found ineligible, (iv) declines the prize, or (iv) fails to comply with these Official Rules, such person may be disqualified and an alternate winner may be notified, or such prize may go unawarded, in the sole discretion of Sponsor. Potential winners must meet all eligibility requirements including the timely execution and return of all necessary releases and documents (if any) required by Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, an Entry will be declared made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. "Authorized account holder" is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an Internet Access Provider, on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. In the event a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant cannot be resolved to Sponsor’s satisfaction, the entry at issue will be deemed ineligible. The decision of the Sponsor will be final and binding in all matters.

PRIZE: Each of ten (10) winners will receive one (1) gift code for 47Brand.com valued at $100.00 USD. The total approximate retail value for the Promotion is $1,000.00

No substitution or transfer of prizes or cash redemptions are permitted by the winner. Gift codes are subject to the redemption policies of the issuer. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute for any reason whatsoever a prize (or portion thereof) of comparable or greater value, at their sole discretion. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either expressed or implied by the Sponsor. The winner is responsible for the reporting and payment of all taxes (if any) as well as any other costs and expenses associated with acceptance and use of prize not specified herein as being awarded.

GENERAL RULES AND REGULATIONS: By entering this Promotion, you consent to being contacted by Sponsor via Twitter. By entering this Promotion, you grant Promotion Entities and their designees the right, unless prohibited by law, to use your entry, name, city and state of residence, handle, voice, picture and likeness, without compensation, notification or approval, for the purpose of advertising and publicizing the goods and services of the Promotion Entities and all matters related to the Promotion, in any manner or medium, now or hereafter known, throughout the world in perpetuity.

If you opt to enter the Promotion via your wireless mobile device (which may only be available through participating wireless carriers and is not required to enter the Promotion), standard text messaging and/or data rates may apply for each message sent or received according to the terms and conditions of your service agreement with your wireless carrier. All Entries must comply with the Twitter Terms of Service and applicable Twitter guidelines available at www.twitter.com, in addition to these Official Rules. Entries are the views/opinions of the individual participant and do not reflect the views of Sponsor in any way. Sponsor, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify and/or exclude any individual or entry from the Promotion for any reason or no reason at all.

THE PROMOTION ENTITIES EXPRESSLY DISCLAIM ANY RESPONSIBILITY AND ENTRANTS AGREE TO INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS THE PROMOTION ENTITIES AND TWITTER FROM AND AGAINST ANY AND ALL CLAIMS, ACTIONS, DEMANDS AND/OR LIABILITY FOR INJURY, DEATH, DAMAGE OR LOSS TO ANY PERSON OR PROPERTY WHATSOEVER RELATING TO OR ARISING IN CONNECTION WITH PARTICIPATION IN THIS PROMOTION (REGARDLESS OF THE CAUSE OF SUCH INJURY, DAMAGE OR LOSS) AND/OR THE DELIVERY AND/OR SUBSEQUENT USE OR MISUSE OF ANY OF THE GRAND PRIZE AWARDED (INCLUDING ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY RELATED THERETO) AND/OR PRINTING, DISTRIBUTION OR PRODUCTION ERRORS. YOU ACKNOWLEDGE THAT NOTHING HEREIN SHALL CONSTITUTE AN EMPLOYMENT, JOINT VENTURE, OR PARTNERSHIP RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN YOU AND SPONSOR. IN NO WAY ARE YOU TO BE CONSTRUED AS THE AGENT OR TO BE ACTING AS THE AGENT OF SPONSOR.

CAUTION AND WARNING: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEB SITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS. SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Governing Law : Any and all disputes, claims and controversies arising out of or in connection with the Promotion or any prize awarded shall be governed by and construed exclusively in accordance with the laws and decisions of the State of New York applicable to contracts made, entered into and performed entirely therein, without giving effect to its conflict of laws provisions.

OFFICIAL RULES OR WINNERS’ LIST: For a copy of the Official Rules or the Winners’ List send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (residents of VT need not include return postage on rules requests) to the following address by June 30, 2018 (Please specify “Official Rules” or “Winners”) – “Ask The Analyst Sweepstakes” 1050 Techwood Drive, NW, EXE0304M, Atlanta, GA 30318.

SPONSOR: Turner Digital Basketball Services, Inc., 1050 Techwood Drive, NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30318