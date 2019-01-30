Blogtable: Who should be the Eastern Conference's All-Star reserves?

* * *

Name seven players in the East who should be chosen as All-Star reserves. For a debate on the West reserves, click here.

* * *

Steve Aschburner: Trying to think like a conference coach here, I’ll go with Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, D’Angelo Russell, Nikola Vucevic and Ben Simmons. I still contend that Dwyane Wade, the people’s choice in fan balloting, should get a spot because this is an exhibition for the fans. We can get all serious and honorary with the All-NBA teams at season’s end. But coaches aren’t prone to sentiment on this sort of thing.

Shaun Powell: Give me Blake Griffin, Nikola Vucevic and Khris Middleton in the front court, Ben Simmons and Victor Oladipo the guards, and the wild cards are D'Angelo Russell and Bradley Beal. Oladipo's replacement is Jimmy Butler.

John Schuhmann: The first five are pretty easy: Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Victor Oladipo, Ben Simmons and Nikola Vucevic. D'Angelo Russell has earned a spot with the way he's played over the last two months and the Oladipo injury (and the need for a replacement) keeps us from having to choose between a second Buck and a second Raptor. So both Eric Bledsoe and Kyle Lowry should be going to Charlotte.

Sekou Smith: My Eastern Conference All-Star reserves are Bradley Beal, Blake Griffin, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, (the injured) Victor Oladipo, D'Angelo Russell, Ben Simmons and Nikola Vucevic.