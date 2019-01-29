Report: Pelicans in no rush to deal Davis

The Lakers are not the only team thought to be a threat to acquire Davis, as the Boston Celtics have the combination of assets and future Draft picks that could make them a player for Davis. The Celtics cannot trade for Davis under NBA rules until July 1, unless they also trade away Kyrie Irving -- which likely won't happen. Irving is a factor because of what's known as the "Rose Rule," the one that says NBA teams cannot trade for more than one player who has signed an extension.

Other teams, per ESPN, are weighing the possibility of making offers for Davis -- even those teams that would essentially be renting him as described above. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the New York Knicks have also started to prepare trade offers for Davis.

Davis could sign a 5-year, $240 million super max extension this summer and can become a free agent in the summer of 2020.

Is there a surprise team that could make a run at Anthony Davis?

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul said Monday. "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry spoke with Davis on Monday morning and said Davis told him he'd play the rest of the season once he recovers from his finger injury. He was diagnosed with a sprained left finger late last week that was expected to sideline him up to two weeks.

“He plans on playing out the season,” Gentry said Monday afternoon. “That’s my role as to try and win as many games as we possibly can. I think AD is a professional guy. He’s going to play as hard as he can once he gets well and we’re going to the best we can to try and put our team in a position to win games.

“I spoke to the team this morning and I think everybody understands it’s part of the business,” Gentry said. “I thought we had a good practice. It was a spirited one. That’s all we can do. We have to come out and prepare the team. He’s still under contract. When he gets healthy, he’ll play.”

When asked if Davis could be dealt prior to the NBA's Feb. 7 trade deadline, Gentry said that was something "you’d have to take up with (Pelicans general manager) Dell (Demps) and (Saints general manager/Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations) Mickey (Loomis)."

What should the Pelicans do with the rest of their roster?

Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game this season. He'll almost certainly become a six-time All-Star later this week when the NBA announces the full rosters for this year's game that will be played Feb. 17 in Charlotte.

Davis' finger injury occurred in a 128-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 18. Various other injuries -- including an ankle injury earlier in the season and a hip injury in November -- have limited Davis to 41 games this season.

Despite those bumps in the road, though, Davis has been spectacular when healthy. He has scored 30 or more points 12 times this season and 40 or more points seven times. However, the Pelicans are just 11-8 in those 19 games.

New Orleans is 22-28 and has lost three straight and seven of its last eight games, putting it at No. 13 in the Western Conference playoff chase. Last season, Davis was instrumental in the Pelicans' playoff run, powering them into the postseason as the No. 6 seed. Once there, they swept the No. 3-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in the first round before losing in five games in the West semifinals to the Golden State Warriors.

He's an elite superstar on a team that hasn't gotten past the West semifinals since he's been in New Orleans -- and in four of his first six full seasons, the Pelicans didn't qualify for the playoffs at all.

A five-time All-Star, Davis was an All-NBA first team member in three of the last four seasons. He has made three All-Defensive teams in his career and is the Pelicans' all-time leader in points, rebounds, blocks, field goals attempted and made and free throws attempted and made.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.