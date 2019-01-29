NBA All-Star 2019
NBA All-Star 2019

J. Cole, Meek Mill to perform at All-Star Game

Jan 29, 2019 10:58 PM ET

A huge NBA fan, J. Cole attended last year's All-Star Game in Los Angeles and also participated in the 2012 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

J. Cole and Meek Mill will headline the performances at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 17.

Rapper Meek Mill will open the night, entertaining as the All-Star teams are introduced, while North Carolina native J. Cole will perform a medley of his hits during his halftime performance.
 


Charlotte-born R&B singer Anthony Hamilton will perform the U.S. National Anthem, and Carly Rae Jepsen will sing the Canadian National Anthem.

The 68th annual NBA All-Star Game will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and will be seen by fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.
 

