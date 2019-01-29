J. Cole, Meek Mill to perform at All-Star Game

J. Cole and Meek Mill will headline the performances at the 2019 NBA All-Star Game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Feb. 17.

Rapper Meek Mill will open the night, entertaining as the All-Star teams are introduced, while North Carolina native J. Cole will perform a medley of his hits during his halftime performance.



2019 GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and North Carolina native @JColeNC will take the court in his home state to headline the 2019 #NBAAllStar Game halftime show (Sunday 2/17 @NBAonTNT)! pic.twitter.com/jU0P5fpzX5 — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2019



Charlotte-born R&B singer Anthony Hamilton will perform the U.S. National Anthem, and Carly Rae Jepsen will sing the Canadian National Anthem.

The 68th annual NBA All-Star Game will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and will be seen by fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages.

