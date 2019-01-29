Fates of franchises hang on how Pelicans handle Davis' trade request

When Paul, a LeBron friend and business partner who runs Klutch, broke the stunning news to the Pelicans, it hit the NBA fan. From there, it created a firestorm in several NBA cities that have either the assets to work out a trade or the money under the salary cap -- or both. Davis is the rare player whose availability can cause teams to hastily rearrange the roster furniture. His impact on both ends of the floor is unquestioned and he’s still in his prime at only 25. He’s averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.6 blocks this season. His kind doesn’t come available often.

With the Feb. 7 trade deadline looming, the number of teams capable of swinging deals for Davis would seem endless. There is, however, a catch: Davis holds most, if not all, of the leverage -- his contract only runs one more season. He can impact any proposed deal the Pelicans might seek by simply telling the other team: I’m not signing an extension.

Where might Anthony Davis wind up when it is all said and done?

Why would the Celtics surrender a package including Jayson Tatum and multiple No. 1 picks for a one-year rental? Especially since the Celtics still would need to re-sign Kyrie Irving, who becomes a free agent next summer? Why would any contender part company with their best players without any guarantee Davis will stick around? If that happened, they’d become … the Pelicans.

The San Antonio Spurs were in a similar situation with Kawhi Leonard last summer. They managed to swing a trade with the Toronto Raptors for a fairly solid return: All-Star DeMar DeRozan and filler. There were reports, however, that the Raptors were ready to shake up the team within the next two years anyway. By getting Leonard, they decided to go all-in this season, and if he leaves next summer through free agency, then it’s back to their original plan.

This is all about Davis and his preferred landing spot and while he hasn’t said anything publicly, the situation has transparency. There’s LeBron, the L.A. lifestyle, the desire by the Lakers to compete immediately and a very real chance to win -- which Paul cited as why Davis wants out. It’s hard to create a scenario where the Lakers aren’t the clear leaders in the clubhouse.

In that situation, the trade will be made based on who blinks first: the Pelicans or the Lakers.

Is there a dark horse team in the running for Anthony Davis?

If the Pelicans are indeed dealing with a one-card deck -- meaning, just the Lakers -- then their options are limited. Lakers president Magic Johnson can squeeze New Orleans in negotiations by offering only one of their young trio (Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma) and toss in some veterans to make the contracts work.

The Pelicans can refuse and keep Davis until next summer, trying to force the Lakers into upping the offer. If New Orleans decides to play hardball and holds onto Davis through the end of the season or even until his contract expires in 2020, that becomes the risk for the Lakers. LeBron is already 34 and will likely miss his 17th straight game tonight with a groin injury. The window for surrounding him with another singer who can take lead mic during a title run is half-shut, and closing.

So the stare-down begins, and continues.

It's an awkward time for Ball, Kuzma and Ingram, because one or perhaps two seem to be certain sacrifices in any deal. This season, they’ve spoken about the chance to play alongside LeBron and learn from him. Now, one or two of them will potentially explore their own path in New Orleans.

What should the Pelicans do next in the wake of Anthony Davis' trade request?

It’s also a clumsy time for the Pelicans. Davis is currently sitting out while mending from a finger injury. But why would the Pelicans welcome him back once he heals? It makes for bad optics to have him in the locker room when he already stated a desire to leave -- essentially saying those teammates aren’t good enough to win -- and there’s always an injury risk given his history. It might be better for all involved if the Pelicans shut him down.

The ripple effect might also cause the Pelicans to trade Jrue Holiday, their pricey point guard, whose value to the team diminishes without Davis. Losing Davis means the Pelicans are ripe for a tear-down, an excuse to start the full implosion right away and prepare for a 2019 draft that’s top-heavy with talent.

Another issue the Pelicans must address: should they let GM Dell Demps be the triggerman on any potential deal of such magnitude?

Anthony Davis rocked the Pelicans with his trade request on Monday.

By demanding a trade, Davis implicitly indicated lost confidence in the general manager -- if not the entire basketball operation -- and the Pelicans' ability to build a winner. They’ve squandered the early part of Davis’ career with bad Drafts, bad free-agent signings and foregone first-round picks. Demps was singled out by former commissioner David Stern in an October Sports Illustrated article for being “a bad GM” who’s “probably going to lose Anthony Davis.”

The Pelicans did have lousy luck involving DeMarcus Cousins when the All-Star center suffered a torn Achilles' tendon last spring. At the time, the Cousins-Davis pairing showed enormous potential (both were All-Stars starters last season). In the end, New Orleans refused to offer Cousins a new contract last summer -- with understandable concern about his health. They have nothing to show for a trade that cost them Buddy Hield, who's averaging 20.2 points for the Sacramento Kings.

There remain minor questions about Davis. Only twice in his almost seven seasons has he played more than 70 games. Can he stay healthy? And despite his all-around greatness, why hasn’t Davis managed to carry an average team in the manner of other generational talents? The most obvious example that comes to mind is James Harden during Chris Paul's recent month-long absence in Houston.

And then there’s a better example: James himself.