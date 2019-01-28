Hall of Famer Haywood visits Mexico during NBA Mexico City Games

As part of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Mexico City Games, the National Basketball Retired Players Association (NBRPA) Chairman Spencer Haywood spent some time in Mexico City and surrounding areas in conjunction with the NBA’s yearly visit to the country.

On behalf of the NBRPA, Haywood participated in a series of media and charitable events aimed to spread awareness for the game and the values it represents. Notably, Haywood was featured on a panel, in conjunction with ESPN, highlighting his legacy and the global growth of the NBA and its players.

“The last time I came to Mexico City was during the 1968 Olympic Games,” Haywood said. “It’s been 50 year since then and to see how far Mexico City has progressed is incredible to see. This country is so beautiful.”

The growth of the NBA and its rising international appeal have contributed to more opportunities for former players to visit international destinations. Over the past several months, the NBRPA has funded trips for players to visit South Africa, China, Haiti, Panama and most recently, Mexico.

“The league has continued to prioritize the game’s international growth and is turning to former players as a resource to spread that message,” said Scott Rochelle, NBRPA president and CEO. “Our players have immense respect for the history of the game and are passionate about the future of the league.”