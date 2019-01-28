Reports: Davis requests trade from Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis can enter free agency next summer and be one of the top names on the market. His agent, Rich Paul, has apparently informed the team Davis wants out sooner than that.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul says Davis has requested a trade from the team. In addition, Paul informed the Pelicans today that Davis has no intention of signing a long-term contract extension if and when one is offered.

Davis could sign a 5-year, $240 million super max extension this summer and can become a free agent in the summer of 2020, Wojnarowski reports. However, New Orleans has expressed no desire to deal Anthony before the Feb. 7 trade deadline, per Wojnarowski.

"Anthony wants to be traded to a team that allows him the chance to win consistently and compete for a championship," Paul told Wojnarowski.

As for the timing of the trade request, Paul told Wojnarowski: "Anthony wanted to be honest and clear with his intentions and that's the reason for informing them of this decision now. That's in the best interests of both Anthony's and the organization's future."

Shams Charania of The Athletic also reports Davis has had conversations with his teammates prior to this decision. Additionally, The New York Times' Marc Stein reports Paul has not given the Pelicans a preferred trade destination for Davis.

This news presents a prime opportunity for the Los Angeles Lakers to make a run at Davis. Paul also represents Lakers star LeBron James and the team has been determined to acquire Davis in a deal, Wojnarowski reports. Paul also represents Lakers star LeBron James, and the Lakers have been determined to acquire Davis in a deal, league sources said.

The Boston Celtics have also been rumored off and on for years as a potential landing spot for Davis. The Celtics have a treasure trove of assets -- young players, future Draft picks and veterans on favorable deals -- that could make such a super-trade possible. However, the Celtics cannot deal for Davis because a rule tied to when he and current Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving signed their last contract extensions.

Known as the "Rose Rule," this provision allows certain players coming off their rookie-scale contracts to earn 30 percent of the salary cap as opposed to 25 percent. To be eligible, a player must have achieved one of the following four accolades in his first four seasons: Kia MVP award, Kia Defensive Player of the Year Award or two All-Star selections. Davis was a two-time All-Star by the summer of 2015 (when he signed his extension) as was Irving (when he did likewise in the summer of 2014).

Per the NBA collective bargaining agreement, teams cannot trade for more than one player who has signed an extension under the "Rose Rule." The Celtics picked up Irving from the Cleveland Cavaliers in August of 2017, so they cannot trade for Davis until Irving either leaves in free agency or agrees to a new deal. The earliest that can take place is July 1, 2019.

Anthony Davis has been out of the lineup with a left finger injury.

Davis is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game this season. He was diagnosed with a sprained left finger late last week that was expected to sideline him up to two weeks. The injury occurred in a 128-112 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Jan. 18. Various other injuries -- including an ankle injury earlier in the season and a hip injury in November -- have limited Davis to 41 games this season.

Despite those bumps in the road, though, Davis has been spectacular when healthy. He has scored 30 or more points 12 times this season and 40 or more points seven times. However, the Pelicans are just 11-8 in those 19 games.

New Orleans is 22-28 and has lost three straight and seven of its last eight games, putting it at No. 13 in the Western Conference playoff chase. Last season, Davis was instrumental in the Pelicans' playoff run, powering them into the postseason as the No. 6 seed, where they then swept the No. 3-seeded Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

A five-time All-Star, Davis was an All-NBA first team member in three of the last four seasons. He has made three All-Defensive teams in his career and is the Pelicans' all-time leader in points scored, rebounds, blocks, field goals attempted and made and free throws attempted and made.