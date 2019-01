NEW YORK – Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taj Gibson has been fined $25,000 for aggressively pursuing and directing an obscene gesture towards a game official, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.

The incident took place after Gibson was assessed two technical fouls and ejected with 6:41 remaining in the third quarter of the Timberwolves’ 106-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Jan. 25 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.