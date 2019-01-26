Reports: Butler confirms wrist sprain, out Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers, already planning to rest center Joel Embiid in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, found out Saturday they'll be without swingman Jimmy Butler after a specialist confirmed the star Sixer has a sprained wrist. He had been listed as doubtful on Friday.

Per reports, Butler is expected to return Tuesday against the Lakers.

The four-time All-Star has averaged 19.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.4 apg in 32.1 minutes across 28 games since being traded to Philly.