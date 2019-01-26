Around The League
Reports: Butler confirms wrist sprain, out Saturday

The Sixers star visited a hand specialist on Saturday in Los Angeles

Jan 26, 2019 8:24 PM ET

Jimmy Butler has missed two straight games, with a third to come Saturday, after injuring his right wrist.

The Philadelphia 76ers, already planning to rest center Joel Embiid in Saturday's game against the Nuggets, found out Saturday they'll be without swingman Jimmy Butler after a specialist confirmed the star Sixer has a sprained wrist. He had been listed as doubtful on Friday.

Per reports, Butler is expected to return Tuesday against the Lakers.

The four-time All-Star has averaged 19.0 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.4 apg in 32.1 minutes across 28 games since being traded to Philly.

