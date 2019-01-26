Around The League
Report: Thon Maker, seeking playing time, requests trade from Bucks

Third-year center averaging 11.7 minutes in 35 appearances

Jan 26, 2019 6:00 PM ET

Thon Maker has seen his playing time drop as the Bucks ascended to best in the East.

Though the Milwaukee Bucks have rolled to the best record in the NBA (35-12) under first-year coach Mike Budenholzer, the journey hasn't been without issue. Reporting by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday indicated that third-year center Thon Maker, through a representative, has requested a trade in search of more playing time.

Maker, who averaged 16.7 minutes in 74 appearances last season, has only seen 11.7 minutes per in 35 of the Bucks' 47 games thus far. Wojnarowski reported that even still, "there remains strong organizational belief in Maker's future." Milwaukee drafted the 7-foot-1 Maker at No. 10 overall in 2016.

