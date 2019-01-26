Report: Thon Maker, seeking playing time, requests trade from Bucks

Though the Milwaukee Bucks have rolled to the best record in the NBA (35-12) under first-year coach Mike Budenholzer, the journey hasn't been without issue. Reporting by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday indicated that third-year center Thon Maker, through a representative, has requested a trade in search of more playing time.

Agent for Milwaukee's Thon Maker has told management that he'd prefer franchise finds a trade to a team that would offer a larger role for 7-footer. Sides working on a solution. Story on ESPN: https://t.co/1J2DU2v6JA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2019

Maker, who averaged 16.7 minutes in 74 appearances last season, has only seen 11.7 minutes per in 35 of the Bucks' 47 games thus far. Wojnarowski reported that even still, "there remains strong organizational belief in Maker's future." Milwaukee drafted the 7-foot-1 Maker at No. 10 overall in 2016.