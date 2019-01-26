In first comments after injury, Oladipo declares he 'will be back better than ever'

Victor Oladipo may be out for the season after suffering a scary ruptured quad injury on Wednesday, but he sounds as confident as ever in making his first public comments following the diagnosis.

"It’s going to be tough but tough times don’t last tough people do," Oladipo wrote in an Instagram caption. "It’s time for me to truly practice what I preach and trust my God in heaven and the plan he has for me. I will be back better than ever and if you question that well, thank you."

Oladipo thanked everyone for the "breathtaking" and inspirational outpouring of support in the wake of the injury.

At the time of the injury, Oladipo was averaging 18.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.7 steals in 31.9 minutes. He ranks third in the NBA this season in clutch points with 5.1 ppg, and was an All-Star last season.