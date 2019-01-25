Pelicans' Mirotic out at least a week with calf strain

Jan 25, 2019 2:55 AM ET

The Pelicans are down another forward for at least a week.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- New Orleans Pelicans forward Nikola Mirotic will be out for at least a week with a right calf strain.

The Pelicans made the announcement after an MRI taken Thursday confirmed the initial diagnosis.

Mirotic, who averages 16.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, suffered the injury Wednesday night against Detroit. He missed Thursday night's game at Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans already were without star center Anthony Davis, who missed his third straight game with a left index finger sprain.

