NBA suspends Nuggets' Jokic one game without pay

Denver's Plumlee, Utah's Favors fined for roles in altercation Wednesday

Official release

Jan 25, 2019 1:46 PM ET

 

The Jazz and Nuggets got into a scuffle during Wednesday night's game.

NEW YORK -- Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić has been suspended one game without pay for violating the league’s rule against leaving the bench during an altercation, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. Jokić's close proximity to the altercation and aggressive manner created the potential for further escalation of the situation. 

As part of the same incident, Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee has been fined $25,000 and Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors has been fined $15,000 for engaging in an altercation.

The incident, for which Plumlee and Favors each received a technical foul and were ejected, occurred with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter of Utah’s 114-108 victory over Denver on Jan. 23 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Jokić will serve his suspension tonight when the Nuggets play host to the Phoenix Suns at Pepsi Center.

Copyright © 2019 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved.

Privacy Policy | Accessibility and Closed Caption | Terms of Use |

NBA.com is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.

Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. A Time Warner Company.