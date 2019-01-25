Kia MVP Ladder: George netting big gains from summer of stability

To hear his critics tell it, Paul George’s days as an All-Star -- let alone as an All-Star starter -- were supposed to be over.

The Western Conference was too stacked with frontcourt talent. And Paul took fire from all directions after he opted to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder last summer instead of joining other potential suitors. There wasn’t going to be enough All-Star oxygen in OKC for both George and triple-double machine (and 2017 Kia MVP) Russell Westbrook, they said.

See some of the plays that made Paul George a 2019 All-Star starter.

But it turns out there’s more than enough shine to go around. George’s decision to stick with what he and Westbrook started building in their first season together has worked out brilliantly for all involved.

He’s an All-Star starter in the Western Conference, as was revealed Thursday, and also a solid MVP candidate himself in what’s turning out to be his finest NBA season.

“When I got traded here, it was almost (like) people thought it was gonna be the end of me being an All-Star, coming out the West,” George told reporters after dropping 23 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists in a win against the New Orleans Pelicans last night. “But God is good.”

Paul George has no regrets about his decision to re-sign with the Thunder.

George recently talked about his comfort level, on and off the court, in Oklahoma City. He said he’s at peace with his life, his game and his place in the league as one of its elite players.

His comfort level shows in his play, too. He’s notching career highs in scoring (27 points per game) and rebounding (7.9 rpg) to go along with 4.1 assists per game and 2.3 steals per game (second on the team to Westbrook).

“It just feels honestly, man, like everything has slowed down at this stage of my career,” George said. “All the years I’ve been in this league, it’s like … say a kid is being taught algebra. And he’s got all of these math problems going on. And everything, I’m just pulling from it and grabbing it and I can see through concepts and understand what’s going on out there. It’s a fun way to play, when there aren’t any crazy surprises that anyone can throw at you.