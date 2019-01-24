Hang Time Podcast: James Harden scores 61 + Boston Celtics deep dive

John Schuhmann and I break down James Harden's dominant performance against the Knicks on Wednesday night.

Then we dig into the Celtics -- past and present -- with Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe and author Gary Pomerantz, who has a new book ("The Last Pass: Cousy, Russell, the Celtics and What Matters In The End") on how the relationship between Bob Cousy and Bill Russell has evolved over the years.

All of that, plus some trivia on mid-range shooters, trade deadline rumblings, NBA TV's Perfect Player, and more.

* * *

