Oladipo suffers 'serious' knee injury vs. Raptors, exits on stretcher

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo suffered a knee injury during the second quarter of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Oladipo was racing back to defend a transition break and collapsed as he closed on Pascal Siakam.

Concerned reactions -- from the hometown fans, players on the court and those watching from afar -- quickly began pouring in. The 6th-year guard eventually left the court on a stretcher, raising his arms to acknowledge the crowd. Former Pacer Paul George, who suffered a catastrophic leg injury while training with Team USA in 2014, chimed in with a show of support.

Prayers up VO 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) January 24, 2019

The Pacers soon updated to acknowledge Oladipo suffered a "serious injury to his right knee" and that an MRI is forthcoming Thursday.

Injury update: After suffering a serious injury to his right knee, Victor Oladipo will have an MRI tomorrow and an update will be provided then. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 24, 2019

Per reporting by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers fear the injury could be season-ending. With a potentially lengthy absence looming, NBA TV's GameTime crew, broadcasting live, discussed the impact Oladipo's exit could have on the Pacers:

The GameTime crew reacts to the news of Oladipo's injury.

"If potentially he's not coming back," said analyst Greg Anthony, "And you hit a rut where things aren't going well, and you don't have that guy to fall back on, it can create a dilemma for the organization."

Each of Oladipo's former teams, the Oklahoma City Thunder (who traded Oladipo in the 2017 deal for George) and the Orlando Magic (who drafted him No. 2 overall in 2013), expressed messages of support:

🙏 Wishing @vicoladipo the very best. — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 24, 2019

More to come.