James Harden scores career-high 61 points

James Harden etched his name in Madison Square Garden lore with a career-high 61 points in the Rockets' 114-110 victory over the Knicks.

Harden capped the night with a breakaway dunk in the final seconds that sealed the game and tied Kobe Bryant's record for a visiting opponent at the current Madison Square Garden.

Most Points at MSG (Since 1968)

62 -- Carmelo Anthony, Knicks | Jan. 24, 2014

61 -- Kobe Bryant, Lakers | Feb. 2, 2009

61 -- James Harden, Rockets | Jan. 23, 2019

60 -- Bernard King, Knicks | Dec. 25, 1984

55 -- Michael Jordan | March 28, 1995

55 -- Bernard King, Knicks | Feb. 16, 1985

54 -- Stephen Curry | Feb. 27, 2013

52 -- LeBron James | Feb. 4, 2009



Harden went 17-of-38 from the field, including 5-of-20 on 3s and went 22-of-25 from the free-throw line.

The reigning Kia MVP reached 30 points for the 21st consecutive game with three minutes left in the first half, scoring 36 of the Rockets' 58 points before halftime.

Harden also joins Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant as only players to register five 50-point games in a single season since the 1976 NBA/ABA merger.