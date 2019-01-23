Kanter questions playing time after Knicks' loss to Rockets

In the latest update to an ongoing saga, Enes Kanter's struggles to reconcile his playing time with his expectations might have come to a head after Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden.

Kanter was one of four Knicks who didn't make it onto the floor; per reports out of New York, Kanter claims to have been told he was starting earlier in the day during a team meeting.

Enes Kanter says he was told this morning by the Knicks he would start tonight vs the Rockets. He got a DNP instead.

"What they're doing to me is pretty messed up. I deserve better."

Kanter pretty much asks to be traded.

"You either play me or let me play." pic.twitter.com/EufOCAkidF — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) January 24, 2019

During postgame media availability, Kanter made clear his position: "I want to play basketball. If you're going to play me here, play me. If not, get me out of here."

In the 42 games Kanter has appeared this season, he's averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes.