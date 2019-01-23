Around The League
Kanter questions playing time after Knicks' loss to Rockets

From NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 23, 2019 11:54 PM ET

Knicks center Enes Kanter has struggled with inconsistent playing time this season.

In the latest update to an ongoing saga, Enes Kanter's struggles to reconcile his playing time with his expectations might have come to a head after Wednesday's 114-110 loss to the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden.

Kanter was one of four Knicks who didn't make it onto the floor; per reports out of New York, Kanter claims to have been told he was starting earlier in the day during a team meeting.

During postgame media availability, Kanter made clear his position: "I want to play basketball. If you're going to play me here, play me. If not, get me out of here."

In the 42 games Kanter has appeared this season, he's averaging 14.4 points and 10.8 rebounds in 26.3 minutes.

