Raptors' Leonard (rest) out tonight vs. Kings

Toronto Raptors star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss his third straight game and not play tonight against the Sacramento Kings (7 ET, NBA League Pass).

The Raptors will hold Kawhi Leonard OUT of tonight's game vs Sacramento, again for 'load management', according to the NBA injury report. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 22, 2019

Kawhi will miss his 3rd straight game for rest. 1st and 3rd were part of back-to-backs but 2nd was the only game in 4 days. He also missed practiced yesterday for a ‘scheduled doctor’s appointment’. Raptors insist he’s healthy. No fire, yet, but there’s definitely some smoke. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 22, 2019

Per the NBA's official injury report for tonight, Leonard is listed as out for "rest/load management." Leonard last played for the Raptors on Jan. 16, scoring 33 points in a 117-108 road loss to the Boston Celtics. Toronto has won its last two games -- against Phoenix on Jan. 17 and against Memphis on Jan. 19 -- without Leonard.

To date, Leonard has missed eight games for rest/load management reasons. He was inactive for rest/load management on Saturday against the Grizzlies, which marked his 12th missed game of 2018-19. Leonard ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.6 ppg) and has scored 30 or more points 15 times this season.

Additionally, the Raptors will also not have forward OG Anunoby (personal reasons) or center Jonas Valanciunas (left thumb) in the lineup tonight against Sacramento.