Around The League
Raptors' Leonard (rest) out tonight vs. Kings

From NBA Twitter reports

Jan 22, 2019 2:34 PM ET

Kawhi Leonard will miss his 13th game of the season with Toronto.

Toronto Raptors star forward Kawhi Leonard will miss his third straight game and not play tonight against the Sacramento Kings (7 ET, NBA League Pass). 

Per the NBA's official injury report for tonight, Leonard is listed as out for "rest/load management." Leonard last played for the Raptors on Jan. 16, scoring 33 points in a 117-108 road loss to the Boston Celtics. Toronto has won its last two games -- against Phoenix on Jan. 17 and against Memphis on Jan. 19 -- without Leonard. 

To date, Leonard has missed eight games for rest/load management reasons. He was inactive for rest/load management on Saturday against the Grizzlies, which marked his 12th missed game of 2018-19. Leonard ranks fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.6 ppg) and has scored 30 or more points 15 times this season.

Additionally, the Raptors will also not have forward OG Anunoby (personal reasons) or center Jonas Valanciunas (left thumb) in the lineup tonight against Sacramento.

