Hang Time Podcast: Carmelo Anthony on the move + Week 15 Power Rankings

John Schuhmann and I discuss next steps for Carmelo Anthony after the Rockets reportedly agreed to send him to the Bulls.

Then we dig into the Warriors' first two games with DeMarcus Cousins, the Sixers' strong stretch of play, and the latest NBA.com Power Rankings, where the Brooklyn Nets are on the rise.

Plus, we reveal our picks for All-Star starters before the official announcement Thursday night on TNT.

