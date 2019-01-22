Around The League
Anthony Davis slated to see hand specialist, could miss up to four weeks

NBA Twitter and media reports

Jan 22, 2019 10:38 PM ET

The best season of Anthony Davis' career could be interrupted for up to a month.

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is slated to see a hand specialist, and could miss up to a month if his injured finger is serious enough, The Athletic reported Tuesday. 

Davis was injured while swiping at the ball on defense late in the Pelicans' 128-112 loss to the Blazers on Friday.  

The Kentucky product is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.6 blocks in his seventh season. 

