Anthony Davis slated to see hand specialist, could miss up to four weeks

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is slated to see a hand specialist, and could miss up to a month if his injured finger is serious enough, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis will see a hand specialist with fear of a volar plate avulsion fracture in his left index finger, agent Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA. If confirmed, Davis will likely miss 2-to-4 weeks. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2019

Davis was injured while swiping at the ball on defense late in the Pelicans' 128-112 loss to the Blazers on Friday.

The Kentucky product is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.6 blocks in his seventh season.