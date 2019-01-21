Q&A: Thunder star George comfortable in all facets of game, life these days

Paul George has packed enough drama in his first eight seasons in the NBA to last an entire career.

The 10th overall pick in the 2010 Draft, George started his career in Indiana, helping the Pacers to back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference finals , where he shined o the big stage against Miami’s “Big 3” Heat squad led by LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

But a devastating injury , a trade demand and wild, free-agent summer that-never-was later, led him to his current situation as one of the faces of the Oklahoma City Thunder. George and Russell Westbrook are the leaders of a Thunder squad that is again a legitimate challenger in the Western Conference – both now and for the foreseeable future.

Paul George delivered a clutch 4-point play vs. Philadelphia on Saturday.

The timing couldn’t be better for George, the Southern California native who spurned LeBron and the hometown Lakers for an opportunity to find his own lane with the Thunder.

Overall, he’s in a great place, on and off the court.

One of the league’s top two-way players, George has emerged as a dark horse Kia MVP candidate this season while playing alongside triple-double machine/2017 Kia MVP Westbrook.

Relive Paul George's epic 4th quarter scoring surge vs. Brooklyn on Dec. 5.

His family is comfortable in Oklahoma City, the midwestern city that embraced the Georges at what turned out to be the perfect time.

George spoke to NBA.com 's Sekou Smith about all that and more.

* * *

Sekou Smith: You’ve been a great player in this league for a long time, played in two Eastern Conference finals and competed against the best at the highest levels. But I’ve never seen you as good on both ends as you’ve been this season. Do you feel like your game has ascended to another level?

Paul George: Yeah, yeah. Definitely. I think you just get a feel, an understanding of the game that leads to where I am now. I know my pace, I know my game and what’s comfortable for me. And at this point in my career, I’ve seen every defense you can see. There’s nothing you can throw at me that I haven’t already seen, mentally or physically. And defensively I know every angle. I mean … I do my homework. I know what guys like to do, I know tendencies. I just know what an average basketball player would do in certain moments, and I just play to that.

SS: It’s almost like you’ve solved the matrix or something.

PG: It just feels honestly, man, like everything has slowed down at this stage of my career. All the years I’ve been in this league, it’s like … say a kid is being taught algebra. And he’s got all of these math problems going on. And everything, I’m just pulling from it and grabbing it and I can see through concepts and understand what’s going on out there. It’s a fun way to play, when there aren’t any crazy surprises that anyone can throw at you.

SS: I know when you come into this league, everybody is working to get there. Everybody wants to be on that list of truly elite players in this game. Does it feel different when you actually get there after all the years of hard work? And how do you know when you’ve gotten there? Is it a certain way teams deal with you, a respect level for you, that shows up when you get there?