Doncic second teenager to record triple-double

With 21 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Mavs' 116-106 loss in Milwaukee, Luka Doncic became the second-youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. Donic, who turns 20 next month, joins Markelle Fultz as the only teenagers to accomplish the feat.

Fultz was 10 days younger when he collected 13 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists on the final day of the the 2017-18 season, also against the Bucks.



Youngest NBA Players To Record Triple-Doubles

• Markelle Fultz, 76ers -- 19 years, 317 days

• Luka Doncic, Mavericks -- 19 years, 327 days

• Lonzo Ball, Lakers -- 20 years, 15 days

• LeBron James, Cavs -- 20 years, 20 days

• Dennis Smith Jr., Mavs --20 years, 34 days

• Lamar Odom, Clippers -- 20 years, 65 days

• John Wall, Wizards --20 years, 65 days

• Magic Johnson, Lakers -- 20 years, 75 days



Donic was in no mood to celebrate after the game. "I played bad for sure," he said. "I didn't feel good. I am happy for my triple-double, but I would prefer a win for sure and I didn't play good at all. I missed some shots that I shouldn't miss."

Doncic is leading all rookies in scoring (20.0) points per game, is third in rebounds (6.7) and second in assists at 5.1.