* Tonight on TNT: Rockets vs. 76ers (8 ET)

The Philadelphia 76ers could be without Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler when they face the Houston Rockets on Monday, according to the team.

Both Embiid and Butler are listed as questionable for the matchup on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Embiid is facing back tightness and Butler has a sore right wrist.

The 76ers will update the statuses for Embiid and Butler before the game tips off at 8 ET.