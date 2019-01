CHICAGO -- Wendell Carter Jr. underwent successful surgery Monday morning to repair the ulnar collateral ligament of his left thumb.

The surgery was performed by Dr. John Fernandez at Midwest Orthopedics at Rush. He is expected to be out 8-12 weeks.

The No. 7 overall draft pick, Carter averages 10.3 points and 7 rebounds.

Carter was hurt vs. the Lakers on Jan. 15. The injury was initially diagnosed as a sprain, but further testing revealed it was more serious.